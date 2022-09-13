The second matchday of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022/23 group stage is all set to begin later on September 13, and this week's games perhaps feature no clash as big as the one between Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Ahead of the clash between the two European heavyweights, Sadio Mane shared a piece of hilarious advice to Bayern teammate Thomas Muller.

Mane has hilarious advice for Muller

While speaking ahead of the mega Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash, Thomas Muller told SPORT, "Sadio has been joking telling me not to make a mistake and pass the ball to Lewandowski during the game. We have to play our game tomorrow and not focus too much on Lewy."

The Senegalese winger is likely to have made these remarks as Muller and Lewandowski shared eight seasons together at the Allianz Arena before the latter made his move to the Camp Nou. During their time together at Bayern Munich, the two formed an iconic partnership, one that Muller also commented upon during his recent conversation with SPORT.

"Our connection on the pitch grew over time," added Muller before explaining how the club now has to adapt without central striker Lewandowski. "But now we have a lot of versatile players up front and we don't have a single reference. Opponents don't know who the regular striker is and we have to make it work," added the German.

Muller ended his comments by explaining why the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash is expected to produce a spectacle for the neutrals. "We want to impose ourselves in duels and we want to be scathing after losing the ball. The game will be open. I think tomorrow will be a game that the neutral spectator will like," added the 33-year-old.

UCL Group C standings update: Barcelona leads

As things stand in Group C of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona leads with three points and a GD of 4. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are in second with the same number of points and a GD of 2. With both teams currently first and second, the clash between the two teams on Tuesday could very much decide who finishes as the group leader.