'Don't send us anywhere': Igor Stimac laments the lack of preparation in Asian Games

Igor Stimac took a dig at the All India Football federation as India crashed out of the Asian Games 2022 following their defeat to Saudi Arabia. Two quick second-half strikes by Marram Mohammed proved too good for the Sunil Chhetri led Blue Tigers. India managed to hold the Asian giants in the first half.

3 things you need to know

India lost to Saudi Arabia in the Asian Games Round of 16

Marram Mohammed score both the goals for Saudi Arabia

The Blue Tigers will also participate in the AFC Asian Cup

Igor Stimac laments the lack of preparation in Asian Games 2022

India lost to China in their opening encounter in the Asian Games. But they came back brilliantly as they defeated Bangladesh in the next match and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar in the last group stage clash. Sandesh Jhingan led-backline fought brilliantly in the first half as the Blue Tigers snuffed out all the danger. But they succumbed to the pressure after the break and eventually went on to lose the game.

In an interaction with the RevSportz, Stimac looked visibly content with the team's performance. He said, "If we speak about fight. I am very proud. I told them very clearly before the game with goof fighting we might draw the game. But to win games like this there needs to be certain qualities which we didn't have obviously today. We need to be honest. Congratulations to the Saudi Arabia team.

"They are a side with quality and deserved to win today. With huge differences we were lucky to lose the game 2-0. Dhheraj was fantastic in the goal. But I feel sorry because most of their chances came from our silly mistakes. India needs to start thinking about grassroots programmes, about developmental programmes. The future might be bright."

Stimac, however, sounded off on the AIFF as he insisted that they should not send the football team without proper preparation.

"On the other hand, I appreciate all the boys who were with us for the tournaments. It was not easy to have them released from the clubs. I thank everyone who helped us. It will be good if they learn something from this tournament.

"Don't send us anywhere if we cannot get our best -players to represent our country. Also, do not send us anywhere if we don't have the time to prepare well. I think Indian people will be proud of the players who came unprepared."