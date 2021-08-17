DOR Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Playing XI And Team News

Borussia Dortmund will take on arch-rivals Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday in the DFL-Supercup Final. The clash is scheduled to commence live at 12:00 AM IST. Here is a look at the DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction, top picks and the team news for the much-awaited game.

Dortmund vs Bayern form guide and preview

Borussia Dortmund will head into the DFL-Supercup Final buzzing with confidence as they won their Bundesliga opener 5-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt. On the other hand, Bayern Munich could only manage a 1-1 draw in their opening game against Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern with eight titles are the most successful side in this competition and will hope to kickstart their new campaign with another trophy.

Dortmund vs Bayern head to head record

The DFL-Supercup clashes between the two sides have been fairly even. Bayern Munich have beaten Borussia Dortmund on four occasions in the SuperCup, while BVB have won on three occasions. However, Dortmund have never lost a home game in the Supercup against their arch-rivals.

Bayern vs Dortmund team news

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Omar Richards, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Antonios Papadopoulos, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz; Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham; Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen

DOR vs BAY top picks

Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard

Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry

Dortmund vs Bayern Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Manuel Akanji

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Jude Bellingham

Forwards: Erling Haaland (C), Robert Lewandowski (VC), Thorgan Hazard

DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Borussia Dortmund will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above DOR vs BAY Dream11 prediction, DOR vs BAY match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DOR vs BAY Dream11 team and DOR vs BAY Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.