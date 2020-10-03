DOR Vs FRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Borussia Dortmund will look to bounce back from Wednesday's defeat to Bayern Munich in the Supercup when they welcome SC Freiburg to the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, October 3, 7:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction, DOR vs FRB Dream11 team and the probable DOR vs FRB playing 11.
Freiburg are better placed in the table having won one and drawn one, while Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 2-0 loss at the hands of Augsburg and then went on to lose 3-2 to Bayern Munich in the Supercup. Freiburg were unable to find the winning goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw against VFL Wolfsburg last time out.
Dortmund have a very good record in this fixture, going 18 top-flight matches without defeat against Freiburg - their longest unbeaten run against any Bundesliga side. Borussia Dortmund will look to continue that record and head into the international break in a comfortable position. SC Freiburg, on the other hand, will look ot break BVB's flawless streak in this fixture.
Borussia Dortmund probable XI - Burki; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Reyna; Haaland
SC Freiburg probable XI - Muller; Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter; Sallai, Santamaria, Hofler, Grifo; Holer, Petersen
DOR vs FRB live: Borussia Dortmund top picks
DOR vs FRB live: SC Freiburg top picks
Goalkeeper - Burki
Defenders - Can (VC), Hummels, Schmid, Heintz
Midfielders - Witsel, Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho
Forwards - Lucas Holer, Haaland (C), Petersen
Our DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction is that Borussia Dortmund will edge past SC Freiburg.
