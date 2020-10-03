DOR Vs FRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Borussia Dortmund will look to bounce back from Wednesday's defeat to Bayern Munich in the Supercup when they welcome SC Freiburg to the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, October 3, 7:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction, DOR vs FRB Dream11 team and the probable DOR vs FRB playing 11.

DOR vs FRB live: DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction and preview

Freiburg are better placed in the table having won one and drawn one, while Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 2-0 loss at the hands of Augsburg and then went on to lose 3-2 to Bayern Munich in the Supercup. Freiburg were unable to find the winning goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw against VFL Wolfsburg last time out.

DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction: Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head

Dortmund have a very good record in this fixture, going 18 top-flight matches without defeat against Freiburg - their longest unbeaten run against any Bundesliga side. Borussia Dortmund will look to continue that record and head into the international break in a comfortable position. SC Freiburg, on the other hand, will look ot break BVB's flawless streak in this fixture.

DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction: Probable DOR vs FRB playing 11

Borussia Dortmund probable XI - Burki; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Reyna; Haaland

SC Freiburg probable XI - Muller; Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter; Sallai, Santamaria, Hofler, Grifo; Holer, Petersen

DOR vs FRB live: DOR vs FRB Dream11 team, top picks

DOR vs FRB live: Borussia Dortmund top picks

Sancho

Haaland

DOR vs FRB live: SC Freiburg top picks

Petersen

Holer

DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction: DOR vs FRB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Burki

Defenders - Can (VC), Hummels, Schmid, Heintz

Midfielders - Witsel, Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho

Forwards - Lucas Holer, Haaland (C), Petersen

DOR vs FRB live: DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction

Our DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction is that Borussia Dortmund will edge past SC Freiburg.

Note: The above DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction, DOR vs FRB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DOR vs FRB Dream11 team and DOR vs FRB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Borussia Dortmund Twitter