DOR Vs HER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Borussia Dortmund take on Hertha Berlin in the Matchday 30 round of fixtures in the Bundesliga on June 6, 2020 (June 7, 2020, for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday with a kick-off time of 12 am IST. Borussia Dortmund occupy the second spot on the league table while Hertha Berlin are ninth in the league. Fans can play the DOR vs HER Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOR vs HER Dream11 prediction, DOR vs HER Dream11 top picks and DOR vs HER Dream11 team.

DOR vs HER Dream11 and highlights from the previous game

Last time out vs. Hertha ⏪🎥 pic.twitter.com/9T81c4GrTs — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 5, 2020

DOR vs HER Dream11 prediction

DOR vs HER Dream11 prediction - Borussia Dortmund squad

Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

DOR vs HER Dream11 prediction - Hertha Berlin squad

Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha,HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction - Union Berlin squad Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit.

DOR vs HER Dream11 team and schedule

Date - Saturday, June 6 (Sunday, June 7)

Kickoff time - 12 am IST

Venue - Signal Iduna Park

DOR vs HER Dream11 team: DOR vs HER Dream11 top picks

Here are the DOR vs HER Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: R Burki

Defenders: A Hakimi, L Piszczek, M Akanji

Midfielders: J Brandt, R Guerreiro, M Grujic, L Skejlbred

Forwards: J Sancho (VC), T Hazard (C), D Lukebakio

DOR vs HER Dream11 prediction

Borussia Dortmund start as favourites against Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these DOR vs HER Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOR vs HER Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

