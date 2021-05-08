DOR Vs LEP Dream11: Dortmund Vs Leipzig Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Preview

Matchday 32 of the ongoing Bundesliga season will see Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig in their upcoming clash on Saturday, May 8. The German domestic league match will be played at the Signal-Induna Park with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the DOR vs LEP Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of the clash.

🗣️ Péter #Gulácsi: "My family and I feel incredibly at home here – at the club, in the city and the region. Leipzig has become our second home and this feeling is important for me to be able to perform at my best."



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/c4wZUxbPbG — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 7, 2021

DOR vs LEP match preview

Borussia Dortmund have been on a roll in recent time with the German giants heading into the game following a string of impressive performances. Following their loss to Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Dortmund have gone on to main an unbeaten run winning all four of their last matches. Starting this game as the fifth-ranked team in the German league table, the hosts have 55 points from 31 games so far this season. With just a single point keeping them away from a top-four spot, BVB will be looking to pocket all three points against RB Leipzig and aim for a Champions League spot at the end of this campaign.

Just like their opponents, RB Leipzig also head into the match following an impressive run of winning their last two matches with the visitors heading into the game after registering a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen in their DFB pokal outing. The Die Roten Bullen will be heading into the match as the second-ranked team on the Bundesliga table having registered 19 wins from 31 games while playing out seven draws and losing five matches so far. With 64 points against their tally, Julian Nagelsmann's men are comfortably slotted behind league leaders Bayern Munich and will be hoping to continue on their winning momentum against the Black and Yellow on Saturday.

DOR vs LEP Playing 11s

Borussia Dortmund- Marwin Hitz, Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro,Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Thorgan Hazard, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus.

RB Leipzig- Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Alexander Sorloth.

DOR vs LEP Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Alexander Sorloth or Jadon Sancho

Vice-Captain - Thorgan Hazard or Dani Olmo

DOR vs LEP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Peter Gulacsi

Defenders – Raphael Guerreiro, Angelino, Mats Hummels,Willi Orban,

Midfielders – Jadon Sancho (C), Marcel Sabitzer, Marco Reus, Dani Olmo (VC)

Strikers – Alexander Sorloth, Thorgan Hazard

DOR vs LEP Dream11 Prediction

RB Leipzig start the match as favorites and are expected to eke out a narrow win over Borussia Dortmund at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Borussia Dortmund 1-2 RB Leipzig

Note: The above DOR vs LEP Dream11 prediction, DOR vs LEP Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DOR vs LEP Dream11 Team and DOR vs LEP Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.