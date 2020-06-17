DOR Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live Preview

Dortmund will host Mainz on Matchday 32 in the Bundesliga this week at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund are currently on the second spot of the Bundesliga table with 66 points to their name. Dortmund have managed to win 20 out of the 31 games played in the season so far (Draws 6, Losses 5), and won 1-0 against Dusseldorf in their last Bundesliga clash.

As for Mainz, they are currently placed on the 15th position in the league standings. Mainz have managed to bank a total of 31 points in the league so far with 9 wins to their name (Draws 4, Losses 18). They lost 0-1 in their last Bundesliga clash against Augsburg.

DOR vs MAZ will commence on June 17, Wednesday night (Thursday morning 12 am IST). Fans can play the DOR vs MAZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the DOR vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, DOR vs MAZ Dream11 top picks and DOR vs MAZ Dream11 team.

DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Team

6 - No player has ever scored more goals as a substitute in the second half of a #Bundesliga season than @ErlingHaaland in the current campaign (6, same as Nils Petersen 2014-15). Joker. #F95BVB pic.twitter.com/MPujsiLxfZ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 13, 2020

DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Top picks

Sancho (Captain) Haaland (Vice-captain) Hazard Quaison Kunde Boetius

DOR vs MAZ Dream11 team (Full squads)

DOR vs MAZ Dream11 team: Borussia Dortmund squad

Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland.

DOR vs MAZ Dream11 team: Mainz (MAZ)

Robin Zentner, Florian Muller, Omer Hanin, Finn Dahmen, Jeffrey Bruma, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Ridle Baku, Aaron Martin, Alexander Hack, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jonathan Meier, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Bell, Levin Oztunali, Jean-Paul Boetius, Pierre Kunde, Leandro Barreiro, Edimilson Fernandes, Danny Latza, Niklas Tauer, Merveille Papela, Taiwo Awoniyi, Florian Niederlechner, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai, Ji Dong-Won, Jonathan Burkardt, Cyrill Akono

DOR vs MAZ Dream11 prediction

Our DOR vs MAZ Dream11 prediction is that Borussia Dortmund will win this game.

Note: The DOR vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, DOR vs MAZ Dream11 top picks and DOR vs MAZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DOR vs MAZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

