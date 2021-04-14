DOR Vs MCI Dream11: Borussia Dortmund Vs Manchester City Prediction And Team News

Borussia Dortmund host Manchester City in their upcoming UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday. The second leg of the UCL quarter-finals is set to be played on April 14 at the Signal Iduna Park with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Thursday, April 15) according to IST. Let's have a look at the DOR vs MCI Dream11 team, playing 11, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

DOR vs MCI Match Preview

After playing out the first leg, both teams returned to their domestic league matches where they went on to register a contrasting run of results. While Borussia Dortmund managed to get back on the winning ways after registering a 2-3 win over VfB Stuttgart, Man City will head into the match after suffering a shock 2-1 loss against 10-men Leeds United.

The first goal in this match will be a crucial factor in deciding the momentum of the tie as an early goal by Borussia Dortmund will put all pressure on Man City while a goal by the Sky Blues will virtually knock out the German counterparts unless they manage to pull off an astonishing comeback.

With Erling Haaland struggling to find his goal-scoring boots in recent games, the onus falls on club captain Marco Reus to carry the team through and score the first goal of the match. Man City on the other hand will be relying on their free-flowing attacking football to get the goal and put the match to bed.

DOR vs MCI Playing 11

Borussia Dortmund- Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey, Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus

Manchester City- Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

DOR vs MCI Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Raheem Sterling or Jude Bellingham

Vice-Captain- Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne

DOR vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ederson

Defenders –Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Mateu Morey, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders –Kevin De Bruyne, Emre Can, Riyad Mahrez, Jude Bellingham

Strikers –Raheem Sterling, Erling Haaland

DOR vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Man City to get back to winning ways and eke out a narrow win against Dortmund to cement a spot for themselves in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Prediction- Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City

Note: The above DOR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, DOR vs MCI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DOR vs MCI Dream11 Team and DOR vs MCI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.