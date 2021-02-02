DOR Vs PDB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, DFB-Pokal Match Preview

SC Paderborn 07 visit Signal Iduna Park to play Borussia Dortmund in the third round of the DFB-Pokal. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, February 2, and is set to kick off at 1:15 AM (Wednesday, February 3) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the DOR vs PDB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other details of this match.

Borussia Dortmund defeated MSV Duisburg in the first round of the DFB-Pokal and registered a 2-0 win against Eintracht Braunschweig before locking horns with SC Paderborn 07 in the Round of 16 in the DFB Pokal. Following a 3-1 win against Augsburg in their last Bundesliga outing, the hosts will be looking to carry on the winning momentum despite missing out on several key players.

Paderborn, on the other hand, defeated SC Wiedenbrück by a 5-0 margin and pulled off a major upset by knocking Union Berlin out of the cup. The visitors will walk into the match brimming with confidence and will look to replicate a similar performance by knocking out yet another Bundesliga outfit on Tuesday.

DOR vs PDB Playing 11

Borussia Dortmund - Marvin Hitz, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Mateu Morey, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovani Reyna, Julian Brandt, Erling Braut Haaland

SC Paderborn 07 - Leopold Zingerle, Uwe Hunemeier, Johannes Dorfler, Jamilu Collins, Sebastian Schonlau, Ron Schallenberg, Maximilian Thalhammer, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Chris Fuhrich, Dennis Srbeny, Sven Michel

DOR vs PDB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marvin Hitz

Defenders- Uwe Hunemeier, Manuel Akanji, Jamilu Collins, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders- Giovani Reyna, Ron Schallenberg, Julian Brandt

Strikers- Dennis Srbeny, Erling Braut Haaland, Sven Michel

DOR vs PDB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Sven Michel or Erling Braut Haaland

Vice-Captain- Dennis Srbeny or Giovani Reyna

DOR vs PDB Match Prediction

The Black and Yellows are set to miss the services of Marcel Schmelzer, Axel Witsel, Roman Burki, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Thomas Meunier and Thorgan Hazard for this game. Despite all the injuries, Dortmund look likely to win this encounter and progress through to the next stage of the German cup competition as they take a step closer towards winning some silverware this season. We expect Edin Terzic's men to comfortably win against Paderborn and move into the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal.

Prediction- Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Paderborn

Note: The above DOR vs PDB Dream11 prediction, DOR vs PDB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DOR vs PDB Dream11 Team and DOR vs PDB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.