Dortmund CEO Fuels Ronaldo Rumours; 'Charming Idea To See Cristiano At Signal Iduna Park'

As the speculations surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future continue to persist, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has broken his silence on a potential move for the Portuguese international. Over the past several weeks, several reports have claimed that the 37-year-old is keen on leaving Old Trafford with the hope of playing in the UEFA Champions League. With Manchester United having finished sixth in the league last season, they will compete in the Europa League this campaign.

Dortumund CEO opens up on potential move for Ronaldo

While speaking to the press about making a potential move for 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said, "I love him as a player, it's certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park...But there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it."

As the speculations surrounding Ronaldo's future continue to intensify as time passes, the Portuguese international took to social media and blasted the press for spreading lies, stating that he would reveal all the relevant information in due course. "They will know the truth when they interview me in a couple of weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United?

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the all-important Manchester United vs Liverpool clash, Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag said, "He is in our plans, that’s what I can say," when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo would stay at the club come September 1.

The Dutch coach went on to add, "I can only say the owners want to win and the fans – we want them behind the club. I can understand sometimes (the sentiment) but I am not that long in the club to see all the background. We have to fight together and be unified."

With less than a month remaining in the transfer window now, it remains to be seen if Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford or departs for another club.