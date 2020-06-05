Jadon Sancho Controversy: Dortmund Chief Michael Zorc Has His Say On Lockdown Breach

Jadon Sancho's career at Borussia Dortmund has been a fairytale journey so far. Eyebrows were raised from Dortmund paid £8 million for the Manchester City youth product a couple of years ago. Since making the move to the Bundesliga, Jadon Sancho has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mathijs de Ligt. However, the England international attracted some unwanted controversy this week after he was accused of violating lockdown rules to get a haircut in Germany. Jadon Sancho, who scored his professional hat-trick last weekend against Paderborn, was also accused of breaching lockdown rules to travel back to England.

Jadon Sancho lockdown controversy

Jadon Sancho controversy

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc comments on alleged lockdown breach

Borussia Dortmund Director Michael Zorc defended under-fire teenage sensation Jadon Sancho after the latter was accused of violating social distancing rules while in lockdown. Zorc was quoted as saying to German newspaper Bild, “To our knowledge, Jadon has been in Dortmund for weeks. I even read that we have put him into a two-week-long quarantine and faked an injury. I can only say that is completely wrong. Jadon has had a calf injury for weeks, which is why he could not participate in training."

Jadon Sancho was also accused of violating lockdown rules to go and get a haircut. However, Michael Zorc addressed that issue as well by saying, "We have spoken to both the hairdresser and the player. Both have ensured us that the measures of hygiene have been respected at all times. They even wore a protection shield and gloves, which were only taken off for the picture. Obviously this is not right. We have made that clear once again to the players. In this special situation that we are all in due to Covid-19, it is not just the duty of the coaches to keep an eye on discipline. The whole club needs to do that, this includes the board." Jadon Sancho has 20 goals and 20 assists from 39 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Borussia Dortmund players take a stand against racism

We, Borussia Dortmund, fully support the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.



We do not accept racism of any kind and will continue to work to make the world a better and more tolerant place.#BorussiaVerbindet pic.twitter.com/D24a5szkqy — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 4, 2020

