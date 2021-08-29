Dortmund Director Zorc Rubbishes Erling Haaland's Exit Rumours Amid Reported PSG Interest

Borussia Dortmund's director Michael Zorc has said that Erling Haaland will not be going anywhere this season after rumours of a reported €200 million bid being placed by Paris Saint-Germain. PSG is currently not looking for players but Kylian Mbappe has been rumoured to be looking for a move to Real Madrid so PSG were reported to have submitted a bid for Haaland as a replacement.

Zorc told Kicker: "We are a football club, not a bank! Our position is very clear and did not change. I assume that we will now be confronted with wild rumours for another two days. Our position is clear, I don't need to play the parrot all the time."

The Haaland rumours have been around for a while but it seems like he will be staying at the club for this season. A reported €75 million release clause will become active in the summer of 2022. Most clubs are seemingly awaiting for the buy-out clause to come into play to start making their offers. However, Dortmund's manager Marco Rose does not think that Haaland will leave the club after multiple reports suggested that the Norwegian striker is looking to exit after this season is over.

"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case," the Dortmund head coach said during an interview with Sport Bild. "In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here" he added.

Erling Haaland is a player that the entire world wants, claims Salihamidzic

In an interaction with Sport1, Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed Bayern Munich’s interest in a transfer for Erling Haaland. Salihamidzic said that Haaland is potentially a player the entire world wants to have and that Bayern Munich is also interested. He confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are eyeing the situation and would be “complete amateurs” if they didn’t.

Image: AP