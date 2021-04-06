Dortmund Interim Manager Takes A Dig At Mino Raiola, Haaland's Father Ahead Of UCL Game

Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland has been all over the news lately considering his impressive performances for the club. Even though several clubs are interested in signing the Dortmund forward, it did not stop Edin Terzic from taking a dig at Erling Haaland father and Mino Raiola. Both Haaland's father and Mino Raiola have been travelling to various clubs to decide upon the future of Haaland.

Edin Terzic takes dig at Erling Haaland father and Mino Raiola

Although Erling Haaland's move away from the club seems imminent, Dortmund's interim manager Edin Terzic seems unfazed. Haaland has been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester City clubs over the past few weeks. Moreover, Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola have publicly announced tours to speak to a number of clubs.

Despite such uncertainty surrounding Dortmund's star striker, Terzic has chosen to take a cheeky dig against Erling Haaland father and Mino Raiola instead of worrying about his striker's future. Terzic said, "Personally it has no impact on me because I can't stop Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge from travelling. So it's up to them. They're grown-ups and can choose whatever they want to do."

Meanwhile, Terzic spoke of his own role at the club and praised Haaland. "I can just have an impact on Erling and we are happy to have him in our team. He's back with us since last Thursday when he came back from Norway, and the feeling that we had from the start was that he was very happy to see us and we're very happy to have him around. He's a lovely guy and I think his qualities are well-known all over the world," said Terzic.

Champions League news: Man City vs Dortmund live stream

While Erling Haaland's future continues to hang in the balance, Borussia Dortmund are set to face a tough challenge against Man City tonight in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Haaland will hope to secure the win for his team and in the process also impress one of his prospective future bosses. Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST.

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Man City vs Dortmund live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.