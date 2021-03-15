Dortmund Issue Stern Warning To Clubs Keen On Erling Haaland Transfer Next Summer

As an eye-catching campaign continues, Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has attracted attention from some of the top clubs across Europe. Having joined the Bundesliga giants just more than a year ago, he has gone on to compete with the likes of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the topscorers' race. Amid interests from several quarters, Dortmund have issued a stern warning expressing hopes of the player continuing at the Signal Iduna Park next season.

Dortmund warn prospective clubs interested in signing Haaland

During an interview with Die Welt, Dortmund director Michael Zorc has expressed the confidence in the club in convincing Haaland to continue next season. Speaking on a probable Haaland transfer away from Germany, Zorc insisted that the 20-year-old could leave only for a handful of clubs in Europe.

But he suggested that the club will attempt its best to ensure that the striker continues to play as long as he can. "But we will try to keep him as long as we can. I haven’t seen anyone like him,” said the Dortmund Sporting director amid reports of interests from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Haaland release clause estimated at €75m amid Barcelona, Real Madrid interest

Although the precise Haaland value is unknown, he does have a release clause in his contract which comes into effect next season. According to the Here We Go podcast, the Norwegian international has a €75 million release clause. However, his sensational form of late could invite a much higher price for the striker.

Barcelona are considered one of the top clubs keen on sealing the Haaland transfer. Newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is considered a huge admirer of the former RB Salzburg sensation. The president also enjoys close ties with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola, who could play a key role in facilitating his move to the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid are also in the fray to land the Norwegian youngster. During a recent press conference, club skipper Sergio Ramos was asked about his preference between Kylian Mbappe and Haaland. The 34-year-old centre-back stated that he would sign Haaland because he would come more cheaply than the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

Haaland to Man United: Cavani to facilitate youngster's move?

Meanwhile, the talks linking Haaland to Man United haven't failed to die down a bit. The Red Devils were the first club to approach the youngster during his time in Austria, but he ultimately sealed a move to Dortmund in January 2020. The departure of Edinson Cavani next summer might facilitate his move to Old Trafford.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Twitter