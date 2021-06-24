Dortmund, Liverpool To Fight For Dutch Youngster Donyell Malen

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly identified a player to replace Jadon Sancho with the Englishman on the verge of returning back to his home country amid strong interest from Manchester United. The German giants are said to have developed a strong interest in Donyell Malen with the Dutch youngster expected to be Dortmund’s top target in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Dortmund sees PSV- player Donyell Malen as a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

Now Sky Germany reporting that Liverpool have open talks with the player too.

Seem the mates, Dortmund-CEO, Warze, and Klopp will have an interesting barbecue this summer — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) June 24, 2021

Donyell Malen transfer: Dutch star to be Dortmund's Jadon Sancho replacement?

Manchester United are near to closing in on a deal for Jadon Sancho with the transfer expected to be finalised in the next few days. Both, the player and the club, have already agreed on personal terms which have never been a problem for United. The major struggle is that the Red Devils are finding it difficult to crack Dortmund's reluctance to sell Sancho for nothing less than 95m pounds this summer. WIth the transfer set to be announced soon, Dortmund are planning to rope in a Jadon Sancho replacement before they let him leave.

According to Sport Bild, Donyell Malen is the leading candidate to be the replacement for Jadon Sacho this summer. The PSV Eindhoven star had been in phenomenal form last season, scoring 23 goals while also providing 8 assists across 40 matches in the Dutch domestic league and the Europa League.

Latest reports suggest that PSV Eindhoven are open to letting go of the Netherlands international and are expected to put up a €30 million price tag on him. Dortmund are said to have already begun talks with the club and the player's agent as they look to acquire his services before they kickstart their pre-season in July.

However, Sky Germany has reported that Borussia Dortmund are not the only club interested in signing Donyell Malen with Liverpool also rumoured to be interested in signing Malen and luring him to Anfield next season. The Merseyside outfit is said to be ooking for an attacker in the ongoing summer transfer window with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wanting to add a striker with pace and movement to his ranks. Malen surely fits the criteria set by Klopp as Liverpool look to hold talks with PSV over a deal for the Dutch international.

Currently away on national duty with the Netherlands national football team, Donyell Malen is also reported to be keen on making the move. The PSV Eindhoven attacker wants the move to be completed as soon as possible so that he can begin his preparation and adjust to the new club ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season. Dortmund are also likely to move quickly and complete the transfer by securing Malen's signature before letting go of Sancho.

