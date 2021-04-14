Dortmund Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Manchester city will take on Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an exciting second leg Champions League quarter-final. The match will be played at Signal Iduna Park and will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 15. Here's a look at where to watch Dortmund vs Man City live stream, Champions League live telecast India and our prediction for the same.

Dortmund vs Man City prediction and preview

Manchester City are one of the favourites to win the Champions League crown this year, and the Premier League giants are well set for progression into the semis. Phil Foden scored an all-important winner at the Etihad Stadium last week, and Pep Guardiola will hope that his side can build on that performance and clinch their first semi-final berth during his tenure. Man City are still competing for an unprecedented quadruple, and beating Dortmund will be one of the many hurdles City will face in their attempt to achieve greatness.

All still left to play for

Dortmund meanwhile have had a topsy turvy season and will look to emulate the 2013 squad as they host Man City on Wednesday. Marco Reus & co. have struggled to get consistent results in the Bundesliga and will have to scramble for a place in the Champions League next year. Winning the UCL guarantees qualification to next year's event and the Black and Yellow will definitely have cast their eyes on the price. Dortmund were hard done by in the first leg due to some controversial refereeing but will be disappointed nonetheless to have settled for a draw after Reus equalised late in the game. The away goal could prove crucial, but Manchester City will be favourites regardless to seal the tie.

Dortmund vs Man City team news

Jadon Sancho remains ruled out for Dortmund on Wednesday night, while captain Marco Reus and defender Mats Hummels are major doubts for the hosts. The game comes too soon for Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou for Marcel Schmelzer who will continue to remain sidelined with their set of injuries. For Manchester City, Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte have suffered injuries, but the latter is back in training and could be in contention for a spot on Wednesday. Guardiola made a host of changes in their defeat against Leeds but is likely to stick to the same XI that won them the game at Etihad last week.

Dortmund vs Man City team news: Predicted line-ups

Dortmund: Hitz; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham, Dahoud; Knauff, Haaland, Reus

Hitz; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham, Dahoud; Knauff, Haaland, Reus Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Silva, Foden

Champions League live telecast India: Where to watch Dortmund vs Man City live stream?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Dortmund vs Man City live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 15, 12:30 AM IST.

