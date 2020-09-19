Dortmund Vs Monchengladbach Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Matchday 1 of the Bundesliga schedule sees Borussia Dortmund take on Borussia Monchengladbach. The Dortmund vs Monchengladbach live stream will begin at 10:00 pm IST on Saturday, September 19. The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park. Here are the Dortmund vs Monchengladbach live stream details, Dortmund vs Monchengladbach team news and our Dortmund vs Monchengladbach prediction.

Dortmund vs Monchengladbach live stream and preview

Bundesliga football in Dortmund 🏠



🆚 Gladbach

🏆 Bundesliga

🗓 9/19/20

⏰ 12:30 PM ET / 17:30 BST / 18:30 CEST

📍 Dortmund pic.twitter.com/d9V8Ny2UFg — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 18, 2020

Borussia Dortmund finished second in the league last time out and will be looking to end Bayern Munich’s domestic dominance this season. Dortmund have already begun their 2020-21 on a positive note. BVB defeated MSV Duisburg 5-0 in the DFB Pokal last time out.

Buoyed by new signings such as Jude Bellingham and Thomas Meunier and the fact that star winger Jadon Sancho is set to stay at the club, Lucien Favre’s men will be hoping to have a great season. Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, finished fourth in the league last year, just four points off Borussia Dortmund. They will be once again aiming to achieve Champions League qualification and have begun the campaign in great touch, defeating lower-league side Oberneuland 8-0 in their cup tie.

Dortmund vs Monchengladbach team news: Injury update

Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund have a few injury worries with both Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou out with knee injuries. Other players doubtful for the match include Nico Schulz, Raphaël Guerreiro and Mateu Morey.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Marco Rose won't be able to call on the services of Breel Embolo, Valentino Lazaro, Andreas Poulsen and Denis Zakaria. László Bénes is doubtful for the game as well with an ankle issue.

Dortmund vs Monchengladbach team news: Probable playing 11

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Hazard; Sancho, Reyna; Haaland

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Elvedi, Ginter, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Wolf, Stindl, Hofmann; Thuram

Dortmund vs Monchengladbach live stream details: How to watch Bundesliga live in India?

The Dortmund vs Monchengladbach live stream will be available on FanCode for Indian viewers. With FanCode signing a multi-year deal to showcase Bundesliga live every week, it now becomes the only platform for viewers to watch Bundesliga live in India. Fans can follow the live scores on the official social media handles of Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and the Bundesliga

Dortmund vs Monchengladbach prediction

Our Dortmund vs Monchengladbach prediction is Borussia Dortmund will win the game. They also have a superior head to head record against the side, with Borussia Dortmund winning 26 matches out of 40 encounters, according to FC Tables.

