Dortmund Vs PSG: How Both Teams Performed In The Champions League Group Stage

Dortmund vs PSG promises to be a thrilling affair. It'll take place as part of the Champions League Round of 16 fixtures this week. Both teams are challenging for domestic glory this season. However, they will also look to progress further in the Champions League knockout stages.

PSG look the more likely side to advance but Erling Haaland and Co. will be keen to make a strong statement by pulling off an upset over both legs. See how both teams fared in their respective Champions League groups ahead of the Dortmund vs PSG clash on February 18, 2020 at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund vs PSG: Axel Witsel issues Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria warning

🎙 Witsel pregame presser:



"I'm sure Neymar will play tomorrow, he is very dangerous. But other players like Mbappé and Di Maria are similarly strong, we have to be prepared for everyone." pic.twitter.com/xpPk2s8Nzi — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 17, 2020

Dortmund finished second in Group F behind Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund were involved in the group of death along with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Praha. They began their 2019-20 UEFA Champions League journey with a 0-0 draw against Barcelona on Matchday 1. They followed that with a 2-0 win over Slavia Praha before losing by two goals to Inter Milan on Matchday 3. Lucien Favre and Co. were in deep trouble as they lost the next game to Barcelona by a 3-1 scoreline at Camp Nou. However, luck was on Dortmund's side as they played out a 2-1 win over Slavia Praha on the final Matchday and Barcelona edged out a win over Inter Milan. Borussia Dortmund finished second in Group F with 10 points from six matches.

PSG totally dominated Group A as they finished above Real Madrid

PSG were one of the most consistent performers in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage along with Bayern Munich. They won five of their six group league games last year. They are unbeaten in the Champions League this season having drawn their final group stage match against Real Madrid by a 2-2 scoreline. PSG topped Group A ahead of Real Madrid with a goal difference of +15.

Dortmund vs PSG: Keylor Navas will be key for PSG at Signal Iduna Park

✅ Shifts to his right

✅ Dives in the opposite direction

✅ Gets up to make the 2nd save



🇨🇷 Keylor Navas 👏👏👏#UCL | @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/rCMsopL3VA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 12, 2019

