Dortmund Vs Sevilla Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Live In India?

Sevilla will travel to Signal Iduna Park to take on Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League as both sides look to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 10 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream, team news and our prediction for the much-awaited game.

Dortmund vs Sevilla prediction and preview for Champions League Round of 16 second leg

In the first leg, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla played out a goalscoring thriller which saw Edin TerziÄ‡'s side register a narrow 3-2 away win. Although Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla as early as the seventh minute, the visitors fought back with goals from Mahmoud Dahoud and Erling Haaland (2 goals) before Luuk de Jong scored a consolation goal in the 84th minute. As a result, the tie is heavily poised in Dortmund's favour as they not only have the lead but they also have three away goals heading into the second leg.

Dortmund have been in good form coming into this game as they have won four of their previous five games in all competitions with their only loss coming to leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. On the other hand, although Sevilla have enjoyed a fantastic domestic season, they have witnessed a recent slump that has given Julen Lopetegui a series of problems to address. Sevilla have lost four of their previous five games in all competitions and now have a mountain to climb if they are to progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Considering the form of the two teams, we expect Dortmund to beat Sevilla 2-1.

UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs Sevilla team news

Edin TerziÄ‡'s men are expected to be without a number of crucial players heading into this game. Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, Raphael Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna and Manuel Akanji are currently injured and have been sidelined for this fixture. Meanwhile, Lukasz Piszczek and Roman Burki have recovered from their knocks and are available for this game. Sevilla will be without Aleix Vidal, who picked up an injury earlier this week, while Yassine Bounou remains a doubt for this game.

ðŸŽ™ Edin Terzic:



“We expect a very good match from Sevilla, even if their last few results haven’t been great. We’re preparing for them to show a very different intensity in Dortmund.” pic.twitter.com/t3sRBNMhSd — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 8, 2021

How to watch the Champions League live in India?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 1 — SD & HD. The Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.