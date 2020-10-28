Dortmund Vs Zenit Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund have struggled for European glory over the past few years, having last played the final in 2013, only to lose out to Bayern Munich. With an aim to succeed in the competition, Lucian Favre's men came up against Lazio in this season's opener. The Signal Iduna Park outfit succumbed under pressure against the Italian giants and Favre's men will now look to brush off the humiliating defeat when they host Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

How to watch Dortmund vs Zenit live? Dortmund vs Zenit live stream details

The Champions League live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India. The Dortmund vs Zenit live stream will be available on Sony LIV while Champions League live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Westfalenstadion

Date: Wednesday night (Thursday morning for Indian viewers), October 28, 2020

Time: 1.30 am IST

Dortmund vs Zenit prediction and preview

Dortmund made an embarrassing start to their Champions League campaign, ended up on the losing side against Lazio. The German outfit scored once while conceding thrice. However, Dortmund went on to defeat Schalke 04 in their most recent game in the Bundesliga and are in high spirits as they play Zenit on home turf.

Another European night in Dortmund 🌌



🆚 Zenit

🏆 UCL

🗓 10/28/20

⏰ 4:00 PM ET / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET

📍 Dortmund pic.twitter.com/wbWRM5aBWv — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 27, 2020

Zenit, on the other hand, are low on confidence, with two defeats in the past two games. In their Champions League opener, Club Brugge bagged a 2-1 win, while Zenit's recent game against Rubin Kazan ended with the same scoreline.

Dortmund vs Zenit team news

Lucian Favre will be without some key players as they host the Russian Premier League outfit. Dan-Axel Zagadou is out with a knee injury and will not be available for the manager. Moreover, midfielder Emre Can and Marcel Schmelzer have not made it to the squad list. On the other hand, Zenit manager Sergey Semak has fewer injury concerns. Striker Malcom has sustained a muscle injury and will be available only in November, while Sardar Azmoun is on the sidelines ahead of the Dortmund game.

Dortmund vs Zenit prediction

Dortmund start off as the favourites to win the tie against Zenit.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram