Dortmund's Erling Haaland Remains On Top Of The List For Summer Transfers For Man United

Dortmund's Erling Haaland is still reportedly a top priority for Manchester United! The transfer window might be shut, but according to a report by ESPN, Manchester United keep their sights set on Haaland and will most likely try to buy him during the summer transfers. Here's what we know -

Is Manchester United still keen on buying Erling Haaland?

According to a recent report by ESPN, Manchester United still have their sights set on Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and are considering him for a summer transfer. According to the report, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the young Dortmund prodigy.

The report also states that even though Manchester United went into a spontaneous purchase deal for Cristiano Ronaldo this transfer window, it will not impact the club's future deals or hold them back in the race to acquire the coveted player. United will reportedly pay an initial €15m for Ronaldo with a further €8m in additional payments over five years. However, even though the transfer fee is relatively small, MUFC still has to make Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the squad, according to the report. Ronaldo has allegedly also taken a substantial cut on his Juventus salary, which amounted to £510,000 per week after tax.

The report also states that even though United already had Haaland in their sights during the transfer window, and was ahead in the race to acquire him, they could not pass up the opportunity to re-sign their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, especially since reports claimed that the Portuguese forward planned to go United's fierce home rivals, Manchester City. Cristiano left Manchester United in 2009 in an £80m transfer to Real Madrid.

Manchester United had come close to signing the Norwegian striker back in the 2019-20 winter transfer window, however, the young striker ended up moving to Borussia Dortmund instead.

It's also worth noting that Haaland has played for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he made his senior debut as a teenager for the Norwegian team Molde. United reportedly expect some major competition for the summer transfer window in the race for Haaland, especially since Madrid's deal with Mbappe and City's deal with Kane have both been in vain.

IMAGE - AP