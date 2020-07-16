Dortmund Star Erling Haaland 'working' On A Potato Farm In Norway During Summer Break

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland is having quite the summer break in his homeland following a superb breakthrough season which saw him score 44 goals across all competitions. Having been kicked out of a nightclub last week, Haaland was pictured 'working' with a tractor on a potato farm. The Haaland potato farm picture was trending on social media as the Norwegian left a number of fans and his Dortmund teammates in splits.

Erling Haaland takes a break from scoring goals to work on a potato farm

Erling Haaland took to Instagram to upload a shirtless image of himself on a tractor in a potato farm. The six-foot-four Dortmund striker was soaking up the sunshine and added a potato emoji with a caption that read: 'Working'. The post from Haaland received nearly 900,000 likes as the official Dortmund Instagram account also dropped a comment referring to the 19-year-old as "Farmer Erling". Dortmund's Twitter account also shared the picture on social media.

Offseason training the Haaland way (v2) 🚜 pic.twitter.com/3Cn0AGVZxu — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 15, 2020

Erling Haaland thrown out of pub: Haaland father makes son chop wood

Only last week, Man City legend Alf-Inge Haaland was spotted with his son Erling in a forest in Norway chopping some wood. Erling Haaland uploaded a picture of himself with a chainsaw and captioned the image 'The winter is coming. Let's chop some wood.' Haaland's Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho failed to control his hysterics and commented with 11 laughing emojis. This was only after news broke that Haaland was thrown out of a pub.

Over the weekend, video footage of Erling Haaland being thrown out of a nightclub was circulating on social media. The teenager was seen arguing with a few bouncers while being ushered out. It's safe to say Haaland has been enjoying quite an eventful summer break so far after a stunning season which saw him score 44 goals.

Erling Haaland's Dortmund career so far

Haaland made the move from RB Salzburg to Dortmund earlier this year, in the January transfer window for a reported €20 million fee. There was plenty of hype around Haaland and the forward's displays only added to the buzz by scoring a hat-trick in his first 34 minutes as a Dortmund player after coming on as a substitute against Augsburg. Haaland scored 16 goals in all competitions for Dortmund as the Black and Yellows finished the Bundesliga season in second place.

Image Credits - Erling Haaland Instagram