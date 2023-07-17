'...will Be The Unlucky Casualty': Justin Langer's Brutal Message For Aussie All Rounder

The Australian cricket team could not continue their winning momentum in the third Ashes 2023 Test and lost the match by three wickets against England. The Aussie batting lineup was rattled by English pacer Mark Wood's pace and the speedster finished the match with seven wickets. The hosts needed 251 runs to win, however, the target was not easy for them as Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

3 things you need to know

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test will be played at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester

The last time both teams played at Old Trafford, Australia emerged victorious by 185 runs

Australia lead the Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

Justin Langer on Mitchell Marsh's place in the fourth Ashes Test

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was included in the team's playing XI for the third Ashes 2023 in place of the injured Cameron Green. However, the Australian team management shall drop Marsh from the fourth Test if Green gets fit despite his good performance. The West Australian played an innings of 118 runs off 118 balls and took his team to a valuable first innings total. Former Australian coach Justin Langer has opened up on Mitchell Marsh's place in the 4th Test. Langer feels that the batting all-rounder shall be included in the team in the 4th match. The former Aussie coach wrote in his column for 'The Telegraph':

I think Mitch Marsh will retain his position at number six. He is experienced, obviously in great form, swings the ball, and is a much-loved member of the team. Cameron Green will be the unlucky casualty. Seldom, do teams have the luxury of replacing one all-rounder with another. Australia does. Green has time on his side.

Justin Langer added

The only change from the Australia side that lost at Headingley should be Hazlewood in for Scott Boland. Australia have been happy to rotate these two bowlers, and I believe this will happen again in Manchester.

The focus of the Ashes 2023 series will shift to the fourth Test wherein both the teams will focus on winning the contest. The match is very important for the hosts if they want to keep their hopes alive in the series and also want to regain the coveted 'urn' after 8 years.