Legendary Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has sent a message to incoming Blues forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he completed his move to Stamford Bridge. The Gabonese striker signed a two-year deal with Thomas Tuchel's side following a seven-month stint at Barcelona. With 13 goals in 23 appearances at the Camp Nou, Aubameyang helped the Catalan giants move up from sixth place to finish second in La Liga.

After Chelsea confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was moving from Barcelona to Chelsea, Didier Drogba took to his official Twitter handle and expressed excitement that the move had finally taken place. The former Blues striker also tried to remind Aubameyang of the time the two had spoken about such a move years ago.

Finally !!!!! Remember the time we spoke about it years ago Happy for you brother @Auba

Aubameyang signs 2-year deal with Chelsea

After Chelsea completed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea, they provided an official statement for the same that read, "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed a permanent transfer from Barcelona to Chelsea. The experienced forward joins the Blues on a two-year contract and becomes the sixth senior signing of the summer window to bolster our men’s squad following a seven-month stay at Camp Nou."

Following the completion of the move, Aubameyang said, "I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting." The Gabonese striker seems to be referencing his five-year stint at the Emirates with Arsenal.

In January this year, Gunners coach Arteta sacked Aubameyang as the club captain following a disciplinary breach and also publicly stated that the striker would not be in his plans moving forward. As a result, the 33-year-old was forced to seek a move elsewhere, resulting in him eventually joining Barcelona.

While Aubameyang had an extremely short stint with the Catalan giants, he did play an instrumental role in providing strong results for Arsenal during his five-year stint at the club. He scored 68 Premier League goals across five seasons at the club and also contributed with 16 assists. With Chelsea now having signed him, Thomas Tuchel will hope that he can get the best out of the Gabonese striker to help improve the club's results.