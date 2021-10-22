Dublin GAA Unveils New Argentina-like Jersey, Fans Joke 'will Lionel Messi Play?'

The Dublin County Board of the Gaelic Athletic Association (Dublin GAA) has recently announced the release of their new alternate jersey with light blue and white stripes. Fans on social media have likened it to the Argentina national team's soccer jersey and others have said they expect to see Lionel Messi in Dublin GAA's new alternate jersey. The tag line for their new jersey is 'Born Different' and is available for sale now on their website.

One fan asked if Lionel Messi 'will be playing?' for their club now. While another fan likened it to the Manchester City jersey. However, a lot of fans said they do like the new, different design and colours. A fan decided to remind everyone that they cannot get former Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona's name at the back.

About Dublin GAA

Dublin GAA is one of the 32 county boards of the GAA in Ireland and they are in charge of the Gaelic games in the Dublin area and the Dublin county teams. The country football team has won the second-highest number of All-Ireland Senior Football Championship titles, the highest wins are with Kerry.

The three most important historical achievements happened in the years over three years between 2018 to 2020. Dublin set new records for both the county and on national levels. In 2018 they witnessed the Dublin footballers win a fourth consecutive All Ireland championship for the first time in their counties history and by doing that they levelled the feats of Wexford and Kerry. In 2019 they set two new national records, starting with a ninth provincial title which was soon followed by a fifth All Ireland championship in succession. In doing so the bettered the attempts of Kerry in 1982. Then in 2020, Dublin won the Leinster senior football championship for the tenth consecutive year which broke their own provincial and national records. They also went on to record a sixth All Ireland victory in a row. Dublin had the longest run unbeaten in the All Ireland Championship which stretched from August 31, 2014, all the way up until Aug 14, 2021, spanning 2,541 days and winning 42 games plus 3 draws for a total of 45 games unbeaten.

