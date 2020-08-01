DUN Vs JHN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Scottish Premiership Live

Dundee United will host St. Johnstone in their first match of the Scottish Premiership season. Dundee United vs St. Johnstone will be played at Tannadice Park. The DUN vs JHN live match will commence on Saturday, August 1 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction, DUN vs JHN top picks and DUN vs JHN Dream11 team.

DUN vs JHN live: DUN vs JHN Dream11 team

DUN vs JHN live: DUN vs JHN match prediction and top picks

Smith (Captain) Mochrie (Vice-captain) Shankland Craig Tanser Hendry May

DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction: Full squads

DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction: Dundee United squad

Benjamin Siegris, Deniz Mehmet, Jack Newman, Mark Connolly, Mark Reynolds, Adrián Spörle, Jamie Robson, Luke Bolton, Liam Smith, Kieran Freeman, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes, Adam King, Paul McMullan, Peter Pawlett, Dillon Powers, Declan Glass, Chris Mochrie, Louis Appéré, Cammy Smith, Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark, Logan Chalmers.

DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction: St. Johnstone squad

Zander Clark, Ross Sinclair, Elliott Parish, Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon, Scott Tanser, Wallace Duffy, Callum Booth, Jamie McCart, David Wotherspoon, Liam Craig, Murray Davidson, Ali McCann, Chris Kane, Callum Hendry, Michael O'Halloran, Stevie May

DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction: Probable DUN vs JHN playing 11

Dundee United : Siegrist, Robson, Connolly, Reynolds, Smith, Harkes, Butcher, Pawlett, Smith, Mochrie, Shankland.

: Siegrist, Robson, Connolly, Reynolds, Smith, Harkes, Butcher, Pawlett, Smith, Mochrie, Shankland. St. Johnstone: Clark, Gordon, Kerr, McCart, Rooney, Wotherspoon, McCann, Craig, Tanser, Hendry, May

DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction

Our DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction is that Dundee United will win this game.

Note: The DUN vs JHN Dream11 prediction and DUN vs JHN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUN vs JHN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Dundee United/Instagram)