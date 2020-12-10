Dundalk Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Europa League Matchday 6 Game

Irish side Dundalk welcomes Arsenal to the Aviva Stadium with the fate of both the teams sealed already. With both teams playing for pride, the home side will be looking to notch up their first points in the competition. The Dundalk vs Arsenal live stream will begin on Thursday, December 10 at 11:25 PM IST. Here is the Dundalk vs Arsenal live stream information, Dundalk vs Arsenal prediction and Dundalk vs Arsenal team news ahead of the Europa League Matchday 6 encounter.

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Edging Closer To Arsenal Exit In January, Fenerbahce Emerge Front Runners

Dundalk vs Arsenal Europa League Matchday 6 preview

Dundalk have struggled massively in Europe in recent times, losing nine of their 10 home games in Europe. The Irish side has also never won against English opposition and lost to Arsenal 3-0 on Matchday 2. Dundalk will be hoping to pull off an upset in the dead rubber and bow out of the competition with respect in a campaign that will see them finish bottom of Group B irrespective of the Europa League Matchday 6 results.

Also Read: Napoli Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Europa League Matchday 6

On the other hand, Arsenal’s European and domestic form couldn’t be more different. The Gunners have already topped Group B and will be looking to continue their 100% record when they face Dundalk. While they have scored an impressive 16 goals in five games in Europe, they have struggled to find the back of the net in the Premier League. The London side sits 15th in the league, and has scored just 10 goals in 11 games this season.

Dundalk vs Arsenal team news: Injury update

Dundalk: Despite the Irish Premier League ending a month ago, Dundalk have the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from.

Arsenal: Thomas Partey is set for a spell on the sidelines again after injuring himself during the North London derby. David Luiz is unlikely to be risked for the dead-rubber as well. With the nothing to play for, Mikel Arteta is likely to play several youngsters to give them the required fitness.

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Hits Back At Piers Morgan After Being Called ‘overpaid' And 'Arsenal’s Pogba'

Dundalk vs Arsenal predicted line-up

Dundalk: Rogers; Cleary, Boyle, Gartland; Gannon, Shields, Sloggett, Flores, Dummigan; Hoban, Duffy

Arsenal: Runarsson; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Kolasinac; Elneny, Azeez; Pepe, Willock, Smith Rowe; Balogun

How to watch Dundalk vs Arsenal live in India?

The Dundalk vs Arsenal game will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2 SD and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India. Fans can also log onto the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Dundalk vs Arsenal live stream online. For fans who want to watch the game from the UK, the Europa League game will be telecasted on BT Sport 2, with the live stream available on the BT Sport app as well.

Also Read: Arsenal's Bellerin Trolled For Being Responsible For 5 Out Of 16 Foul Throws In The League

Dundalk vs Arsenal prediction

According to our Dundalk vs Arsenal prediction, Arsenal are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image Credits: Dundalk Instagram, Arsenal Instagram