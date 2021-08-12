Durand Cup 2021: 130th Edition Of 3rd Oldest Football Tournament To Begin From September 5

The 2021 Durand Cup, the 130th edition of the oldest football tournament in Asia and third oldest football tournament in the world, is set to make a comeback this year. As announced by the Press Information Bureau, the Durand Cup 2021 will be held at Kolkata from September 5 to October 3. With the support of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), IFA (West Bengal), and the Government of West Bengal, the 130th edition is all set to become a landmark event after being postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With everyone getting back to normalcy, amidst the pandemic, the Indian Super League, the I-League, and the I-League qualifiers were held under the bio-secure environment with strict protocols.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal - 16 Durand Cup Titles each

Named after the Foreign Secretary in charge of India, Mortimer Durand, the Durand Cup was first held in 1888, at Dagshai, Himachal Pradesh. The initial purpose of the tournament was to maintain health and fitness amongst British troops. However, it was later opened for civilians and is currently one of the leading football tournaments in the world. Teams like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are considered the most successful teams in the history of the tournament, with both of them winning the title 16 times each.

The tournament was usually played at Shimla, before getting shifted to Delhi in 1940 and then to Kolkata in 2019. The 2019 edition of the Durand Cup was won by Golulam Kerala after they defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the finals. In 2021, 16 teams would be fighting each other for the title, which includes 6 teams from the Indian Super League, 4 armed-forces teams, and 6 teams in the I-league. The winning team is presented with 3 trophies, the President’s Cup, the Durand Cup, and the Shimla Trophy. The President's Cup was first presented by President Dr. Ranjendra Prasad. The Durand Cup is the original challenge trophy and a rolling trophy. On the other hand, the Shimla Trophy was first presented by the citizens of Shimla and is now a rolling trophy. Meanwhile, the champion team takes the home prize money of Rs 40 lakh, the runners-up take Rs 20 lakh, while the semi-finalists Rs 5 lakh each.

(Image Source: PRODEFKOLKATA- Twitter)