Durand Cup 2022: Dates, Venues, Fixtures, Teams, Competition Format - All You Need To Know

The fixtures for the Durand Cup 2022 were released on Wednesday, with ATK Mohun Bagan all set to clash against East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, in the tournament opener on August 16. Alongside the Salt Lake Stadium or VYBK stadium, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, and the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal will also host the 131st edition of the Durand Cup. Meanwhile, a total of 20 teams, divided into four groups of five teams each will lock horns in the coveted tournament.

The VYBK stadium will host the maximum no. of 10 league games, alongside the seven knockout matches. Meanwhile, Guwahati and Imphal will host one of the four groups and a total of 10 games will be held at the venues. Having said that here are the complete fixtures, dates, and more interesting details about the tournament.

Group-wise division of teams for the Durand Cup 2022-

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force FT

Group B: SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy FT

Group C: NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red FT

Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green FT

Group-wise fixtures for the Durand Cup 2022-

Group A Fixtures

August 17- Jamshedpur vs Indian Air Force

August 19- Mohammedan vs FC Goa

August 21- Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru

August 23- FC Goa vs Indian Air Force

August 25- Bengaluru vs Mohammedan

August 27- Jamshedpur vs FC Goa

August 29- Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force

August 31- Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan

September 2- Bengaluru vs FC Goa

September 4- Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force

Group B fixtures

August 16- East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

August 18- Mumbai City vs Indian Navy

August 20- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United

August 22- East Bengal vs Mumbai City

August 24- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy

August 26- East Bengal vs Rajasthan United

August 28- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City

August 30- Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy

September 3- East Bengal vs Indian Navy

September 5- Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United

Group C fixtures

August 18- NEROCA vs TRAU

August 20- Chennaiyin vs Army Red

August 22- TRAU vs Hyderabad

August 24- Army Red vs NEROCA

August 26- Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin

August 28- TRAU vs Army Red

August 30- Hyderabad vs NEROCA

September 1- TRAU vs Chennaiyin

September 3- Army Red vs Hyderabad

September 5- NEROCA vs Chennaiyin

Group D fixtures

August 17- Odisha vs NorthEast United

August 19- Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters

August 21- NorthEast United vs Army Green

August 23- Odisha vs Kerala Blasters

August 25- Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi

August 27- NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters

August 29- Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi

August 31- Kerala Blasters vs Army Green

September 2- NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi

September 4- Army Green vs Odisha

(Image: ANI)