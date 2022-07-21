Durand Cup 2022: Dates, Venues, Fixtures, Teams, Competition Format - All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: ANI
The fixtures for the Durand Cup 2022 were released on Wednesday, with ATK Mohun Bagan all set to clash against East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, in the tournament opener on August 16. Alongside the Salt Lake Stadium or VYBK stadium, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, and the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal will also host the 131st edition of the Durand Cup. Meanwhile, a total of 20 teams, divided into four groups of five teams each will lock horns in the coveted tournament.
The VYBK stadium will host the maximum no. of 10 league games, alongside the seven knockout matches. Meanwhile, Guwahati and Imphal will host one of the four groups and a total of 10 games will be held at the venues. Having said that here are the complete fixtures, dates, and more interesting details about the tournament.
Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force FT
Group B: SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy FT
Group C: NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red FT
Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green FT
Group A Fixtures
August 17- Jamshedpur vs Indian Air Force
August 19- Mohammedan vs FC Goa
August 21- Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
August 23- FC Goa vs Indian Air Force
August 25- Bengaluru vs Mohammedan
August 27- Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
August 29- Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force
August 31- Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan
September 2- Bengaluru vs FC Goa
September 4- Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force
Group B fixtures
August 16- East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
August 18- Mumbai City vs Indian Navy
August 20- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United
August 22- East Bengal vs Mumbai City
August 24- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy
August 26- East Bengal vs Rajasthan United
August 28- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
August 30- Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy
September 3- East Bengal vs Indian Navy
September 5- Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United
Group C fixtures
August 18- NEROCA vs TRAU
August 20- Chennaiyin vs Army Red
August 22- TRAU vs Hyderabad
August 24- Army Red vs NEROCA
August 26- Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
August 28- TRAU vs Army Red
August 30- Hyderabad vs NEROCA
September 1- TRAU vs Chennaiyin
September 3- Army Red vs Hyderabad
September 5- NEROCA vs Chennaiyin
Group D fixtures
August 17- Odisha vs NorthEast United
August 19- Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters
August 21- NorthEast United vs Army Green
August 23- Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
August 25- Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi
August 27- NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
August 29- Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi
August 31- Kerala Blasters vs Army Green
September 2- NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi
September 4- Army Green vs Odisha