Durand Cup 2023: Check all the details regarding ticket prices and how to buy them online

The much awaited Durand Cup is set to return next month as Asia's oldest tournament will commence from 3rd August. Kolkata witnessed a first of a kind daring base jump as two seasoned professionals Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh (Retd) and Lt. Col. Satyendra Verma (Retd) performed the jump from the 42, the highest building in the Eastern India. This 132nd edition of the Durand Cup will be presented in a grand manner as 24 teams will participate in this auspicious tournament.

3 things you need to know

This is Durand Cup's 132nd edition

Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the final last year

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have won the tournament 16 times each

Durand Cup presents a rich history as this tournament has remained a core part of the Indian football culture. It has reshaped its way to match the current standards and the tournament is expected to be a cracker.

General Manoj Pande, The Chief of the Army Staff, along with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff and Mr Kalyan Chaubey, President of All India Football Federation (AIFF) flagged off the “Trophy Tour” of the 132nd edition of Durand Cup, India's oldest football tournament at a ceremony organised at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, on June 30th, 2023.

The excitement is at its peak and there could be a massive demand for tickets.

Where to get tickets for the Durand Cup?

BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for Durand Cup. Tickets go on live from 26th July and a limited number of season tickets will also be on offer. As the Kolkata derby is scheduled to take place on 12th August football lovers will also have the opportunity to lay their hands on premium derby tickets.

🎟️ The Wait is Over! Limited Tickets Now Available on @bookmyshow



Grab your Premium Derby Tickets and don't miss the FREE Entry to the Opening Match! 🏟️⚽@adgpi @easterncomd @indiannavy @IAF_MCC @HQ_IDS_India pic.twitter.com/pnpyZ0w3zp — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) July 25, 2023

Tickets will be available on BookMyShow app and website.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Durand Cup?

Sony Sports Network has bagged the exclusive rights for Durand Cup and Indian football lovers can watch all the matches live on Sony Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.