Durand Cup 2023 quarter-final line-up: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Indian Army vs NEUnited

The line-up for the quarter-finals of the 132nd IndianOil Durand Cup were announced on August 22, 2023, Tuesday by the Local Organizing Committee after a draw was held virtually with representatives of the eight qualified teams present. A decision to shift the first quarter-final from Kokrajhar to Guwahati was also taken considering the playing conditions accentuated by the inclement weather.

The quarter-final line-ups of the 132nd IndianOil Durand Cup, to be played at 18.00hrs at all venues, are as follows:

Quarter-final 1 (August 24, 2023 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati):

NorthEast United FC v Indian Army FT

Quarter-final 2 (August 25, 2023 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata):

Emami East Bengal FC v Gokulam Kerala FC

Quarter-final 3 (August 26, 2023 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati):

FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC

Quarter-final 4 (August 27, 2023 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata):

Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Mumbai City FC

After the Indian Army Football Team versus Rajasthan United FC Group F game in Kokrajhar concluded on Monday evening and it became clear who the eight qualified teams were, a video call was arranged where representatives of all qualified teams came on board. A live draw of lots was then conducted in front of them and four teams to play in Kolkata and four teams to play in Guwahati were finalised.

The 132nd IndianOil Durand Cup kick-started on August 03, 2023, with the final slated for September 03, 2023, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. A total of 24-teams, up from 20 last time, took part in this year’s edition, including two foreign teams from Nepal and Bangladesh and all 12 teams of India’s top football division, the Indian Super League (ISL).