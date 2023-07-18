Durand Cup: How Indian Army plays an important role in Asia's oldest football tournament

Durand Cup is returning in a new manner as Asia's oldest football tournament is set to kickstart in Kolkata from 03 August to 03 September 2023. A host of I-league and Indian Super League clubs will participate in this tournament. The coveted Durand Cup will serve as a pre-season tournament as all the clubs will be able to test their combinations on the pitch.

3 things you need to know

Royal Scots Fusiliers were the first winner of the Durand Cup

Three trophies the Simla Trophy, The President's cup and the Durand Cup are presented to the winners

This is the only tournament where the winners receive three trophies

Indian Army has played a valuable role in the Durand Cup

Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, the then Foreign Secretary to the Government of India, took the initiative to start this tournament. Earlier it was only open to the Armed forces of British India as various regiments and departments used to take part in the tournament. But later, civilians have also started plying their trade in the tournament.

Since then, Indian Armed Forces have been conducting the tournament and they also have been a regular participant in this prestigious competition. The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup football tournament will see 24 teams competing with each other as six groups consisting of four teams have been formed.

Several teams from the Indian Army, including the Army XI have played in the tournament with eminent discipline. Over the years, notable sides from the three Armed Services have shared honours in this competition and currently, it is being seen as one of the major football tournaments in India.

Who conducts the Durand Cup?

The Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) currently conducts the tournament. The Chief of Defence Staff is the president of DFTS while the three Service Chiefs serve as the Vice Presidents. Mohammedan Sporting Club became the first civilian team to grab the Durand Cup while Mohun Bagan were the first civilian team to participate in this tournament.

This year Durand Cup is expected to attract much fanfare as teams like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been pitted against each other.