FIFA Establishes New Partnership With Indian's Education Ministry & AIFF; Details Here

During FIFA president Gianni Infantino's visit to India, the world football governing body, the Education Ministry and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the sport to a large number of schools in the country.

After praising India for the sheer passion they have for football, Infantino highlighted the steps FIFA would take in order to increase the number of children playing the sport in schools.

FIFA, Education Ministry & AIFF sign MoU

After signing the MoU, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, "I very much believe in India's potential. India is a great nation, it is a continent in itself with lots of skills and not just in football of course. The most important thing is the heart and passion that the country has. We need that in football."

Speaking of the Football for Schools partnership with India, Infantino added, "I am proud and happy for this partnership with the Government of India and the AIFF. We will be investing in education and schools. We believe that playing any sport is important at an early age. It teaches you the values of many important things in life. We want the best players in the world to come from India. You have the population, skills, and ability to unleash that potential. Through the values of sports, I am sure we will see some fantastic results in the future."

While commenting upon the values this initiative aims to imbibe in children, Infantino added, "It is not just about teaching football. It is much more than that. It gives lessons of life through the values of football – respect for opponents, referees, and teammates, helping each other, relying on one another, and resilience – these are just some values. When you win, you are happy till the next game. When you lose, you are sad for a few days, and then you again start building towards the next match. There are other values like no discrimination, gender equality and belief in yourself. These are lessons for both football and for life."

Via their Football for Schools program, FIFA aims to reach 700 million children throughout the world and 25 million Indians. The MoU signed between FIFA, AIFF and India's Education Ministry, took place on October 30 in Navi Mumbai during Infantino's visit.