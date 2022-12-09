Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal on Thursday brushed off a question on Argentine superstar Lionel Messi ahead of their quarterfinal clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Van Gaal was asked by a reporter about how he planned to stop Messi in the game, to which the Dutch manager said that it would be "pretty stupid" to reveal their strategy before the crucial match. Van Gaal, however, stated that it's not very difficult to come up with an answer as to how to stop the 35-year-old, adding "you might want to block and close the passing lines."

"We’re not going to reveal any plans to you - it would be pretty stupid of us to do so. But it’s not that difficult to come up with an answer as to how to stop him. You might want to block and close the passing lines. I can’t see this creating too much of a hoo-ha," Louis van Gaal said in the pre-match press conference.

Messi at World Cup 2022

Messi is presently one of the leading goal-scorers at the ongoing World Cup, having scored three goals in four matches. Messi netted the opener against Australia in the Round of 16 to help Argentina take a lead, which eventually proved crucial as they won the match 2-1. Earlier, he scored against Saudi Arabia and Mexico in the group stage of the tournament.

After going down against Saudi Arabia in their first group-stage game, Argentina made a remarkable comeback to win their remaining two matches against Mexico and Poland. The South American side topped the Group C points table with two wins in three matches to book a spot in the Round of 16. Argentina then defeated Australia in the last 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated Senegal 2-0 in their opening match before drawing their game against Ecuador 1-1. The Dutch national team beat Qatar 2-0 in their last group-stage game. Netherlands met the USA in the Round of 16, which they won 3-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Argentina.

