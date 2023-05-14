Dutch League Game Called Off As Supporters Hurled Bombs, Flares On The Pitch

The Eredivisie game between Ajax and Groningen was suspended just 10 minutes after the start after supporters’ unrest. Groningen fans were protesting as their clubs got relegated to the second tier following a pretty miserable performance throughout the season. The attendees threw smoke bombs into the pitch and some of them tried to breach the fence in an attempt to get close to the players.

Dutch league game called off after supporters threw bombs into the pitch

It could prove to be a big jolt to Ajax’s European ambitions, as they are currently in third place on the Eredivisie table, with 63 points from 31 games. Since Groningen supporters were involved in disrupting the process, the match could be played on a different date or three points could be handed over to the visitors as. Ajax also issued a statement thanking their fans for travelling to the game.

"FC Groningen - Ajax has been suspended after 10 minutes of playing due to multiple incidents in which fireworks were thrown onto the pitch. But as always: thank you fans for your unconditional support!"

Flares and smoke bombs were hurled almost as soon as the match began. A Groningen supporter holding a banner also entered the ground. Security persons were quick to grab him and the game had to be stopped soon thereafter. It was resumed, but the situation did not change. Eventually, the match officials decided to abandon the game, citing the players’ safety.

Earlier in March, a relatively similar happened when a Groningen fan invaded the pitch and landed a punch on their own defender Jetro Willems during a game against Heerenveen. In April, an assistant referee got hit with a cup of beer against NEC Nijmegen.

Ajax players came out after the game was called off in a bid to demonstrate their gratitude towards the travelling supporters.