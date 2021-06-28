Dutch Legend Wesley Sneijder Critical About Wijnaldum's Performance Against Czech Republic

Dutch footballing legend Wesley Sneijder was critical of his national team's performance after the Netherlands suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss against the Czech Republic to get knocked out of the Euro 2020. The former Galatasaray star did not shy away from criticising the Dutch team captain and PSG new boy Georginio Wijnaldum for his poor outing during the Netherlands vs Czech Republic clash on Sunday.

Wesley Sneijder: ''We didn't see Wijnaldum today. You hope the captain leads by example. He didn't do that today but he wasn't the only one. Most of the players were disappointing. And that substitution.... I would never have taken off Malen." #NEDCZE #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/XK09hmx7si — Football 24/7 (@Foet247Benelux) June 27, 2021

Former Dutch star Wesley Sneijder blames Netherlands' loss on Wijnaldum

Wesley Sneijder has gone on record to share his opinion on the Dutch national team for their poor performances against the Czech Republic. He spoke on team captain Georginio Wijnaldum stating that the PSG star had a below-par outing during the Netherlands vs Czech Republic clash on Sunday. The former Ajax player also went on to share that he was disappointed in the overall performance of the national team.

Speaking in the studio at NOS, Sneijder singled out team captain Georginio Wijnaldum calling the former Liverpool star's performance "most typical". He was upfront about the team captain's outing, saying that the PSG star was not at all in the game. Adding that "this is not Wijnaldum", the former Ajax star spoke about how he noticed that Wijnaldum did not have any major impact on the game.

The 37-year-old also claimed that he had not seen anything from Georginio Wijnaldum and that he had hoped for the captain to take the team by the hand and lead from the front stating that it was something that Wijnaldum failed to do on Sunday.

Euro 2020 results

The Netherlands suffered a heart-breaking 2-0 loss against the Czech Republic on Sunday. The Dutch national team saw the match stay evenly poised at halftime before a red card for Matthijs de Ligt turned the tide with the defender sent off for using his hands in a desperate attempt to stop the Czechs from scoring. The Netherlands could not get back into the game after going down to 10 men as the Czech Republic began to assert dominance, taking advantage of having an additional player on the field. They were quick to find the back of the net with Tomas Holes following a brilliantly headed pass from Tomas Kalas. Patrik Schick doubled their lead around the 80th-minute mark to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020.

The second match of the day saw defending Euro champions Portugal square off against the number one ranked team in FIFA standings, Belgium, in their Round of 16 clash of the ongoing European Championship. Thorgan Hazard scored a stunner for the Red Devils and handed Roberto Martinez's side the much-deserved lead at the brink of halftime. The Belgian team managed to keep Ronaldo and co quiet as Portugal failed to find the back of the net at La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday and were knocked out of the Euro 2020.

Image Source: Wijnaldum, Sneijder/ Instagram