Dwight Yorke Reveals One Thing Anthony Martial Must Do To Secure Manchester United Future

Former Aston Villa and Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke reckoned that Anthony Martial needs to pull up his socks if he wishes to secure his future at Old Trafford. After the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for his old club, Martial has started only twice. Since then, reports of Martial’s time at the United being over have been doing the rounds.

The 25-year-old Martial had a tough time last season too, as he managed a mere 7 goals in 36 appearances. Suffering injuries at regular intervals didn’t help his cause either. The 49-year-old Yorke, also a former Man Utd player, said that a footballer needs to be on top of his game at all times to hold on to their place in the United team.

He’s undoubtedly got immense talent, says Dwight Yorke

"When you play for this club and you’re not doing the business and your form dips for whatever reason you’re going to be under scrutiny. He’s got to buckle down really if he has a future at this football club," Yorke told Goal.

"He’s undoubtedly got immense talent and all the attributes we like to see in an attacking player and there’s no question he can be that vital player for us but at the moment he’s not in the squad and he’s got to find a way to get back into the team," he stated.

The French forward has had his ups and downs since joining Man Utd back in 2015. Apart from the 23 goals that he managed in the 2019-20 season, Martial has looked out of sorts. That he has crossed the 20-goal mark just once in six seasons has also invited a lot of brickbats.

"He’s been a bit of a mixed bag. He had that one season when he was outstanding and he looked a serious threat but I think he’s been unfairly treated in some way because I think that No.9 role is a specialist role and you have to play that position week in, week out, to get familiarised with it," Yorke added.

Anthony Martial, who has 56 goals from 172 appearances in the Premier League, starred at the weekend with his first goal of the season against Everton, but on the whole, he has struggled to find form.

