DYB Vs SHSO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Dynamo Brest host Shakhter Soligorsk in the Belarusian Premier League on April 25, 2020. The match will be played at the Brestsky Stadium on Saturday with a kick-off time of 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction, the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 top picks and DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team.

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team news and match schedule

⚽️ NEXT MATCH ⚽️



DYNAMO V SHAKHTYOR SOLIGORK



🏆 Vysheyshaya Liga

📆 25/04/20

⏰ 17:00 BST

📍 Brestsky Stadium, Brest

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction - Dynamo Brest squad

Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Atrem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction - Shakhter Soligorsk squad

Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic.

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 match schedule

Date - Saturday, April 25, 2020

Kickoff time - 9:30 PM IST

Venue - Brestsky Stadium, Brest

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction: DYB vs SHSO Dream11 top picks

Here are the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: A Gutor

Defenders: G Kiki, I Burko (C), S Politevich (VC), S Balanovich

Midfielders: P Savitskiy, O Noyok, D Padstrelaw, Y Kendysh

Forwards: A Mileyski, D Bodul

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction

Dynamo Brest start as favourites in their match against Shakhter Soligorsk in the Belarus Premier League on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team and DYB vs SHSO Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction team does not guarantee positive results.

