DYB Vs SHSO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Quick links:
Dynamo Brest host Shakhter Soligorsk in the Belarusian Premier League on April 25, 2020. The match will be played at the Brestsky Stadium on Saturday with a kick-off time of 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction, the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 top picks and DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team.
Also Read | Bundesliga stars might have to wear masks and stop play should they come off: Report
⚽️ NEXT MATCH ⚽️— Dynamo Brest English 🇧🇾 (@DynamoBrest_en) April 18, 2020
DYNAMO V SHAKHTYOR SOLIGORK
🏆 Vysheyshaya Liga
📆 25/04/20
⏰ 17:00 BST
📍 Brestsky Stadium, Brest#BelarusPL #dynamobrest #belarus pic.twitter.com/khsKvxcZO3
Also Read | Gareth Bale to Tottenham? Real Madrid star sparks rumours of potential return
Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Atrem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.
Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic.
Also Read | Bundesliga on BT: Live Saturday afternoon football to be telecast across UK after 50 years
Date - Saturday, April 25, 2020
Kickoff time - 9:30 PM IST
Venue - Brestsky Stadium, Brest
Also Read | Kaka net worth, career earnings with AC Milan, Real Madrid and family life
Here are the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -
Goalkeeper: A Gutor
Defenders: G Kiki, I Burko (C), S Politevich (VC), S Balanovich
Midfielders: P Savitskiy, O Noyok, D Padstrelaw, Y Kendysh
Forwards: A Mileyski, D Bodul
Dynamo Brest start as favourites in their match against Shakhter Soligorsk in the Belarus Premier League on Saturday.
Also Read | Newcastle takeover: Cavani, Mertens linked with moves while Pochettino could replace Steve Bruce