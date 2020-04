DYB Vs SHSO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Cup Live

Brest will face Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the semi-finals of the 2020 Belarusian Cup at Regional Sports Complex. Brest managed to beat Isloch Minsk in the quarter-finals of the Belarusian Cup. Brest won (1-0) on aggregate against Isloch Minsk. As for Shakhtyor Soligorsk, they were up against Zhodino in the quarter-finals of the Belarusian Cup. Shakhtyor Soligorsk won (3-0) on aggregate against Zhodino.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 10:00 PM IST at the Regional Sports Complex. Here is the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction, DYB vs SHSO Dream11 top picks and DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team.

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 top picks

Evgeni Shevchenko (Captain) Vitali Lishkovich (Vice-captain) Tin Vukmanic

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team: Brest squad

Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Atrem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team: Shakhtyor Soligorsk squad

Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic.

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction (Predicted XI)

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction: Brest playing XI

Sergey Ignatovich, Oleg Veretilo, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Gabi Kiki, Maksim Vitus, Sergei Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Artem Milevsky, Elis Bakaj, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Vsevolod Sadovskiy

DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction: Shakhtyor Soligorsk playing XI

Aleksandr Gutor, Sergei Matveychik, Sergei Politevich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Igor Burko, Sergei Balanovich, Dmitri Podstrelov, Yuri Kendysh, Giorgi Diasamidze, Azdren Llullaku, Igor Ivanović

DYD vs SHSO Dream11 prediction

Our DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction is that Shakhtyor Soligorsk will win the match.

Please note, the DYB vs SHSO Dream11 team and DYB vs SHSO Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.