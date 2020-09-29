DYK Vs GET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Qualifiers Live

Dynamo Kyiv (DYK) take on KAA Gent (GET) in a massive second-leg Champions League qualifier this week. DYK vs GET live action will kick off on Tuesday night, September 29 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our DYK vs GET Dream11 prediction, DYK vs GET Dream11 team and preview.

DYK vs GET live: DYK vs GET Dream11 prediction and preview

Dynamo Kyiv go into this game with an advantage, as they won the away leg 2-1. The away goal advantage makes Dynamo Kyiv the favourites to make it through to Europe's premier club competition. After the first leg, Dynamo Kyiv continued their great start to the season as they defeated FC Minaj 4-0 in their last game. KAA Gent, on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of a defeat, having lost 3-2 to Leuven last time out.

DYK vs GET live: DYK vs GET playing 11 (Probable)

Dynamo Kyiv: Georgi Bushchan, Vitali Mykolenko, Oleksandr Syrota, Tomasz Kedziora, Illia Zabarnyi, Volodymyr Shepelyev, Mykola Shaparenko, Benjamin Verbic, Carlos De Pena, Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supryaha

KAA Gent: Davy Roef, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Igor Plastun, Alessio Castro-Montes, Milad Mohammadi, Elisha Owusu, Niklas Dorsch, Osman Bukari, Roman Yaremchuk, Laurent Depoitre, Tim Kleindienst

DYK vs GET live: DYK vs GET Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Davy Roef

Defenders: Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Igor Plastun, Oleksandr Syrota, Tomasz Kedziora

Midfielders: Mykola Shaparenko, Benjamin Verbic, Niklas Dorsch (VC)

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Carlos De Pena, Vladyslav Supryaha (C)

DYK vs GET Dream11 team and top picks

Top picks from Dynamo Kyiv: Carlos De Pena, Vladyslav Supryaha, Benjamin Verbic

Top picks from KAA Gent: Niklas Dorsch, Roman Yaremchuk, Davy Roef

DYK vs GET match prediction

According to our DYK vs GET match prediction, Dymao Kyiv will be the favourites to win the match

Note - The above DYK vs GET Dream11 match prediction, DYK vs GET Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DYK vs GET Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Dynamo Kyiv Instagram, KAA Gent Instagram