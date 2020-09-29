DYK Vs GET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Qualifiers Live

Dynamo Kyiv (DYK) take on KAA Gent (GET) in a massive second-leg Champions League qualifier this week. DYK vs GET live action will kick off on Tuesday night, September 29 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our DYK vs GET Dream11 prediction, DYK vs GET Dream11 team and preview.
Dynamo Kyiv go into this game with an advantage, as they won the away leg 2-1. The away goal advantage makes Dynamo Kyiv the favourites to make it through to Europe's premier club competition. After the first leg, Dynamo Kyiv continued their great start to the season as they defeated FC Minaj 4-0 in their last game. KAA Gent, on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of a defeat, having lost 3-2 to Leuven last time out.
Full-Time!#MinajDynamo (0:4)#FCDKLive pic.twitter.com/p8eOGeLbti— FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) September 26, 2020
Dynamo Kyiv: Georgi Bushchan, Vitali Mykolenko, Oleksandr Syrota, Tomasz Kedziora, Illia Zabarnyi, Volodymyr Shepelyev, Mykola Shaparenko, Benjamin Verbic, Carlos De Pena, Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supryaha
KAA Gent: Davy Roef, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Igor Plastun, Alessio Castro-Montes, Milad Mohammadi, Elisha Owusu, Niklas Dorsch, Osman Bukari, Roman Yaremchuk, Laurent Depoitre, Tim Kleindienst
Hello @DynamoKyiv 👋🏼 #dyngnt #UCL pic.twitter.com/shCYEGhHai— KAA Gent (@KAAGent) September 28, 2020
Goalkeeper: Davy Roef
Defenders: Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Igor Plastun, Oleksandr Syrota, Tomasz Kedziora
Midfielders: Mykola Shaparenko, Benjamin Verbic, Niklas Dorsch (VC)
Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Carlos De Pena, Vladyslav Supryaha (C)
Top picks from Dynamo Kyiv: Carlos De Pena, Vladyslav Supryaha, Benjamin Verbic
Top picks from KAA Gent: Niklas Dorsch, Roman Yaremchuk, Davy Roef
According to our DYK vs GET match prediction, Dymao Kyiv will be the favourites to win the match
