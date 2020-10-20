DYK Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Champions League Game Preview

Juventus have had a mixed start to the Serie A campaign this season under new manager Andrea Pirlo. Coming on the back of a draw against Crotone over the weekend, the defending Italian champions will square off against Dynamo Kyiv in their opening Champions League game on Monday.

DYK vs JUV Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: NSC Olimpyski

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Time: 10.25 pm IST

DYK vs JUV Dream11 prediction and preview

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Crotone in the Serie A this past weekend. Indeed, Pirlo felt the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the game. Besides, the Turin-based outfit could not edge past through the round of 16 the previous campaign and look to make amends this time around. On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv defeated Rukh Vynnyky 2-0 in the previous game. The Ukrainian side are in high spirits as they take on the Italian heavyweights at home.

DYK vs JUV Live: DYK vs JUV Dream11 team news

Andrea Pirlo will have to cope with the absence of some key players as he attempted to, over the weekend. The Italian manager will be without the services of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently under the recovery phase after contracting the novel coronavirus while on national duty. Mattijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro and Weston McKennie will also miss out on the clash.

On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv have almost the entire squad at their disposal. Only, Mykyta Burda will miss out on the clash. The player is out injured due to an Achilles tendon injury and will return only in March next year.

DYK vs JUV Live: DYK vs JUV playing 11

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Georginip Chiellini, Oleksandr Karavayev, Tomasz Kedziora

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Volodymyr Shepelyev

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Carlos de Pena

DYK vs JUV match prediction and top picks

Juventus: Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Dynamo Kyiv: Carlos de Pena, Volodymyr Shepelyev

DYK vs JUV match prediction

Juventus start off as the favourites to win the game.

Note: The DYK vs JUV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The DYK vs JUV playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.