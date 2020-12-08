Dynamo Kyiv Vs Ferencvaros Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Dynamo Kyiv will lock horns against Ferencvaros in their final UEFA Champions League Group G fixture. The match is scheduled to be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium and kick off on Wednesday, December 9 (for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros live stream, Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros prediction, team news, and other details of the fixture.

День матчу! 🔥



⚽️ #ДинамоФеренцварош

🏆 Ліга Чемпіонів. 6-й тур

⌛️ 22:00

🏟 НСК «Олімпійський», Київ

📺 «Футбол 1» pic.twitter.com/TqL2AyICXw — FC Dynamo Kyiv (@DynamoKyiv) December 8, 2020

Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros are at the bottom end of their group's Champions League standings. With Juventus and Barcelona already sealing their qualifications, Tuesday night's match presents a chance for the winner to secure Europa League football qualification. Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros have been able to gather only a single point off their 5 matches in their UCL campaign.

Their only point came during the side’s last meeting in October when Ferencvaros managed to come back from being 2 goals behind and split the points thanks to a goal from Tokmac Nguen and a 90th-minute equalizer from Franck Boli.

Both the teams will start the match with vigor and intent as a position in the knockout rounds of the Europa League is available for the taking. However, both teams enter the match with certain issues. While Dynamo Kyiv have not been clinical in front of the goal, their opponents face defensive issues in their team‘s set up.

Dynamo Kyiv has managed to score only 3 goals in 5 matches of the ongoing UCL campaign while Ferencvaros has conceded a mammoth 16 goals in as many games. They will be looking to sort out their respective issues on the training ground before they step onto the pitch for the fixture.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros team news

Dynamo walks into the game with a depleted squad. The Ukrainian giants will miss Vladimir Kostevych and Mykyta Burda for the match. Oleksandr Tymchyk and Nazariy Rusyn alongside Vitaliy Buyalskiy had also been sidelined for the game

As for Ferencvaros, Sergiy Reborcv has a fully fit squad available at his disposal. They do not have any fresh injuries to the squad nor have any player suspended from featuring on Tuesday. We can expect the touring team to have a strong starting lineup as they aim to cement a Europa League berth for themselves.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros predicted playing 11

Dynamo Kyiv- Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Popov, Mykolenko; Tsygankov, Shepelev, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Rodrigues; Verbic

Ferencvaros- Dibusz; Botka, Blazic, Frimpong, Dvali, Heister; Isael, Siger, Somalia, Uzuni; Nguen

How to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros live in India?

The Champions League live match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros live stream via the SonyLIV app. Users can also follow the social media channels of both the respective clubs alongside the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular match updates.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros prediction

With a chance to continue playing European football, both the teams will aim at walking away with a positive result to their name. However, with Dynamo Kyiv playing with a depleted squad, we predict a win for Ferencvaros in the final fixture of their UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Ferencvaros

