East Bengal Fan Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Stands During ISL's Kolkata Derby

A football fan named Joy Shankar Saha passed away in the stands at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, while watching the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Saturday. While ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal locked horns on matchday 4 of ISL, the East Bengal supporter reportedly lost his life during the match after suffering a cardiac arrest. As per reports, police sources revealed the fan to be Joy Shankar Saha who was a resident of Deshbandhu Nagar in Baguiati.

Saha is believed to have suffered a heart attack, which was only 15 minutes into the first half of the Kolkata Derby at 9:00 PM. It is pertinent to mention that over 60,000 fans were present at the Salt Lake Stadium to witness the high-voltage match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. However, as per reports, the supporter started vomiting blood shortly after the match kicked off and was escorted to the local AMRI hospital by the police.

While doctors attempted to save the East Bengal fan, he passed away around 37 minutes after reaching the hospital. As per locals, Saha was seen sitting the East Bengal gallery at the stadium. Meanwhile, East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine took to his Twitter handle to confirm the unfortunate development.

East Bengal head coach pays condolences

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing away of Joy Shankar Saha, who was one of our loyal supporters. On behalf of the club and players, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joy. Gone too soon,” wrote Stephen Constantine on Twitter.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing away of Joy Shankar Saha, who was one of our loyal supporters. On behalf of the club and players, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joy. Gone too soon.🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷 — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) October 29, 2022

At the same time, the official Twitter handle of Indian Super League also expressed their condolences. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joy Shankar Saha's loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” ISL said.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joy Shankar Saha's loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/lxuNNyTQsC — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 29, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan trounce arch-rivals by 2-0

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan registered their fifth successive victory in the Kolkata Derby at ISL after winning the match by 2-0 against arch-rivals East Bengal. Hugo Boumous opened the scoresheet of the match with his 56th-minute goal. In the 65th minute, Manvir Singh converted an assist by Petratos to double Mohun Bagan’s lead.

Heading into the game, coach Juan Ferrando made only one change to the Mohun Bagan lineup that lost in Kochi against the Ker. Subhasish Bose replaced Ashique Kuruniyan as the team switched to a 4-3-3 formation. On the other hand, Stephen Constatine fielded the same lineup that won against NorthEast United in Guwahati on October 20.