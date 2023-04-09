East Bengal FC Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch Hero Super Cup 2023 In India

On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8:30 pm IST, Odisha FC will make their debut in the Super Cup against East Bengal FC at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri. The match is set to be a tough one, as both teams are determined to secure all three points in a group that also includes Hyderabad FC and Aizwal FC.

Odisha FC had a reasonably successful ISL season, qualifying for the qualifiers for the first time in their history. However, their performances were inconsistent, prompting the board to dismiss their coach, Josep Gombau, in pursuit of bigger ambitions. Although the team has yet to announce a replacement, Clifford Miranda is leading the team for the Super Cup.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing ISL campaign, the Red & Gold brigade is looking to bounce back and coach Stephan Constantine is eager to end his tenure with the club on a high note.

When and where the Hero Super Cup 2023 match between East Bengal and Odisha take place?

The East Bengal FC vs. Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Group B match will be held at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Hero Super Cup 2023 match between East Bengal and Odisha?

The game between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live in India on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels starting at 8:30 PM IST on April 9. Fans can also live stream the match on the Fancode app in India from 8:30 PM IST on April 9.

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Amarinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

East Bengal FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritam Kumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip

Super Cup 2023: Groups

Group A: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab, and winner of Qualifier 1

Group B: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and winner of Qualifier 3

Group C: FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, and winner of Qualifier 2

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, and winner of Qualifier 4

