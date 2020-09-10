I-League giants East Bengal FC have received a massive boost in their bid to become the 11th team in the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season. It is reported that East Bengal FC's new investors, Shree Cement, will have a majority stake of 80 per cent in the club and are now seeking entry into the ISL. The ISL'a 2020-21 season is set to be held behind closed doors in Goa with the tournament slated to run from November to March. However, reports claim that along with East Bengal FC, a UK based company has also received the bid papers.

The East Bengal Club believes in winning and keeping heads held high. We are all ready to fight in high spirit. Be with us to witness the Tiger bounce back. #EastBengal #EBFC pic.twitter.com/NPLJwkdoEY — East Bengal FC (@eastbengalfc) September 2, 2020

East Bengal news: East Bengal ISL bid to be sent before September 14

On Thursday, it was announced that East Bengal FC finally got new investors through the city-based Shree Cement company and the century-old club are now expected to make a strong pitch for their inclusion in the ISL for the 2020-21 season. Although major details of the deal weren't released, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Bannerjee released a statement claiming that East Bengal FC are now 'self-sufficient' to play in the ISL thanks to their new owners, Shree Cement company. "It's like earning a win from the jaws of defeat and its great for Indian football," she added. Bengaluru-based Quess Corp had a 70 per cent stake in East Bengal but terminated their contract with the I-League outfit in May, a year prior to their initially agreed deal, leaving the club without a sponsor.

The ISL organisers have reportedly invited bids for an 11th team in the upcoming season but East Bengal FC will have to submit a soft copy of the bid to the ISL before September 14 and then submit a hard copy of the bid by September 17 in order to complete the formalities. However, reports from The Times of India claim that a UK-based firm has also received bid papers in order to grab the only vacant spot in the ISL. Both teams have paid the necessary fee of ₹5 lakh.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that (ATK) Mohun Bagan are also set to take part in the ISL for the first time this season. Although it is yet to be decided which team will be filling in the final spot of the ISL, the fact that a foreign company keen on making an investment in the ISL comes as a huge push to the league. It will also be interesting to see how the organizers manage to involve a last-minute entry for a new team in the ISL.

Image Credits - ISL Twitter