East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

The much-awaited Kolkata derby is finally here with East Bengal making their ISL debut against ATK Mohun Bagan. The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will begin on Friday, November 27 at 7:30 pm IST. While ATK Mohun Bagan have already played a game this season, this will be East Bengal’s first outing in the competition’s history.

Here is the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream information, team news and our East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction ahead of the much-awaited encounter.

ISL live: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview

East Bengal have put together a formidable squad for their debut campaign with a mix of Indian and foreign stars part of the team. With Robbie Fowler in charge of the side, the team will be aiming to have a solid ISL 2020-21 campaign. The side is the only team in the league to have not played a game this campaign, with their only outing being a preseason one against Kerala Blasters, which they won 3-1.

ATK Mohun Bagan started their campaign with a solid victory, beating the Kerala Blasters 1-0 on opening day. What stood out was the team’s staunch defence during the game, with the team not allowing their opponents a single shot on target. The Kolkata derby will see a great matchup between East Bengal’s attackers and ATK Mohun Bagan’s all-star defence, with both teams looking to secure bragging rights early on.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news: Players to watch out for

SC East Bengal: Balwant Singh will be expected to lead the line and breach the ATK Mohun Bagan defence for the first time this season. The striker will have great support from Jeje Lalpekhlua and Anthony Pilkington in East Bengal’s attack.

Edeh Chidi was the first foreigner to score a #KolkataDerby hat-trick. He scored 4️⃣ goals as #Mariners found the net five times against the arch-rivals in front of a bustling crowd in Salt Lake stadium on 25th October, 2009! #JoyMohunBagan #KolkataDerbyDiaries pic.twitter.com/ADRMJ3AiQY — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 25, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan: Sandesh Jhingan will once again be expected to marshal the experienced defence, while Roy Krishna showed his value by scoring with his only shot on target last time out.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news: Probable lineups

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rana Gharami; Lalramchullova, Matti Steinmann, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jeje Lalpekhlua; Balwant Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri; Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Javi Hernandez; David Williams, Roy Krishna

ISL live: How to watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan live in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi). The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction

According to our East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, the match will end in a draw.

