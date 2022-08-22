East Bengal Vs Indian Navy Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2022 Match

Indian Super League team East Bengal is all set to take on the Indian Navy in their opening Group B match of the Durand Cup 2022. The Red and Golds (East Bengal) will have a new manager in the dugout in form of former India coach Stephen Constantine and have roped in a couple of Indian and foreign players to bolster their attack and defence during the off-season.

In the foreign contingent, the Kolkata giants have brought in Cyprus national team defender Charalambos Kyriakou and Spanish defender Ivan Gonzales, to add steel to the back four. Gonzales's experience will come in handy as he has won the Cup with FC Goa in the previous edition. On the attacking front East Bengal has roped in Cleiton Silva, who had previously been part of Bengaluru FC, Alex Lima who played previously for Jamshedpur FC and Eliandro, who has been scoring goals in the Thailand league over the last two years. Th Indian players who will be part of the East Bengal team this season are Souvik Chakraborty, Aniket Jadhav and VP Suhair.

Indian Navy on the other hand has already played one match in Durand Cup 2022 and lost 1-4 to ISL side Mumbai City FC. Abhilash Nair scored the opening goal of the match through Adersh Mattummal but Mumbai City FC proved to be too strong for the Navy team. Goalkeeper-cum-captain Velutha Kulathil Vishnu made a couple of good saves against the Mumbai outfit and will be eyeing yet another strong show between the post. We take a look at East Bengal vs Indian Navy to watch online details and where to catch the East Bengal vs Indian Navy live streaming.

Where will the East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup 2022 match take place?

The East Bengal vs Indian Navy Durand Cup 2022 match is scheduled to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, August 22 at 6:00 pm IST.

Durand Cup 2022: How to watch East Bengal vs Indian Navy match on TV

Football fans in India can watch the entire Duran Cup 2022 tournament on the Sports18 network which has the rights to broadcast matches.

East Bengal vs Indian Navy live streaming details

For fans who want to catch the action online the East Bengal vs Indian Navy live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV.