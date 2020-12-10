East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Team News, Line-ups, ISL 2020-21 Game Preview

Robbie Fowler's East Bengal will face Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Matchday 25 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The game between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday, December 10. Here's a look at the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur team news and East Bengal vs Jamshedpur live stream details ahead of the clash.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur match preview

SC East Bengal have had quite a torrid start to their debut season in the ISL as they currently sit at the bottom of the league table. Robbie Fowler's side have lost all three of their games so far and are still in search of their first point(s) this season. More worryingly, East Bengal have failed to score a single goal this campaign while conceding seven in the process.

The ISL debutants suffered a 3-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan on Matchday 1, a 2-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC at the start of this month and another 2-0 defeat against NorthEast United on Saturday. Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler will be aware that he needs to turn the fortunes of East Bengal if they are to stand any chance of making it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have managed to rack up five points from their four games so far. Owen Coyle's side moved to seventh place on the ISL table following their first win of the season, which came against ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday. After a 2-1 defeat against Chennayin FC on matchday 1, Jamshedpur FC were then held to draws against Odisha and Hyderabad.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur predicted line-ups and team news

East Bengal have Danny Fox, Loken Meitei and Aaron Amadi-Holloway on the treatment table and may have to test their squad depth on Thursday.

Predicted starting line-up for SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh.

Jamshedpur have no major injury concerns ahead of the game against East Bengal and Owen Coyle is likely to field his strongest eleven in a bid to make it two wins in two.

Predicted starting line-up for Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis.

ISL live: How to watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur live in India?

In India, the game between East Bengal and Jamshedpur will telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Image Credits - SC East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC Instagram