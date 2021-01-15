East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Quick links:
East Bengal FC managed to overcome a daunting task with a victory over Bengaluru FC in the previous game. They now take on Kerala Blasters FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, January 15, 2021. Here are the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live stream details, team news, schedule, preview, prediction and other details of the match.
The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live:
Venue: Tilak Maidan
Date: Friday, January 15, 2021
Time: 7.30 PM IST
The #TorchBearers are raring to do well in the second phase of our Hero ISL campaign, starting with #SCEBKBFC at the Tilak tomorrow. #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #SCEBKBFC #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/yQmIGlvCYo— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 14, 2021
East Bengal managed to defeat FC Goa in the previous clash with Ville Matti Steinmann netting the only goal of the match. Interestingly, this was their second victory in 10 games in the competition. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters managed to bag an all-important three points following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC in their previous fixture. This was only their second victory in the competition as of yet.
East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox, Ankit Mukherjee, Milan Singh, Ville Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh, Jacques Maghoma
Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Rohit Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Facundo Pereyra, Vicente Gómez, Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray
East Bengal languish at the ninth spot in the league table after having racked up 10 points in as many games. They have two victories in their previous five matches, while three games have ended in a draw. Besides, Kerala Blasters sit 10th on the Hero ISL table with nine points to their credit. Kerala Blasters have two wins and as many defeats in the previous five games.
East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have come up against each other on just one occasion, with the game ending in a draw. We predict hat the Friday clash is also likely to end in a goalless draw.