East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

East Bengal FC managed to overcome a daunting task with a victory over Bengaluru FC in the previous game. They now take on Kerala Blasters FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, January 15, 2021. Here are the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live stream details, team news, schedule, preview, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live? East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live stream

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live:

Venue: Tilak Maidan

Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

Time: 7.30 PM IST

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters prediction and preview

East Bengal managed to defeat FC Goa in the previous clash with Ville Matti Steinmann netting the only goal of the match. Interestingly, this was their second victory in 10 games in the competition. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters managed to bag an all-important three points following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC in their previous fixture. This was only their second victory in the competition as of yet.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters team news: Probable XI

East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox, Ankit Mukherjee, Milan Singh, Ville Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh, Jacques Maghoma

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Rohit Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Facundo Pereyra, Vicente Gómez, Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

Hero ISL points table update

East Bengal languish at the ninth spot in the league table after having racked up 10 points in as many games. They have two victories in their previous five matches, while three games have ended in a draw. Besides, Kerala Blasters sit 10th on the Hero ISL table with nine points to their credit. Kerala Blasters have two wins and as many defeats in the previous five games.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters prediction

East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have come up against each other on just one occasion, with the game ending in a draw. We predict hat the Friday clash is also likely to end in a goalless draw.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: East Bengal Twitter