Durand Cup Highlights: East Bengal Defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 In Kolkata Derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan (Image:thedurandcup/Twitter)
Nandhakumar Sekar's solitary goal helps East Bengal to tame down Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup Kolkata derby
Nandhakumar lays a beautiful ball to Suhair but a strong challenge from Subhasis Bose foils the plot
Mohun Bagan have failed to find that desired goal
Nandha Kumar gets the ball on the right flank and gets past Anirudh Thapa with ease. The forward then unleashes a left foot curler into the top corner as East Bengal have a very important lead.
Jason Cummins and Dimitri Petratos have come on for the Green and Maroons
second half has kicked off
Both the teams fail to find the target as the referee blows the whistle for the halftime
Harmanjot Khabra has been cautioned for a crunching tackle on Liston Colaco
The onus will be on East Bengal to break the deadlock
Supporters have painted the stadium Green and Maroon & Red and Gold
The likes of Hugo Boumous and Hugo Boumous haven't really managed to find a gap in the Red & Gold defence.
Siverio has a chance but his shot has been blocked by the MBSG defence
A floating ball from Harmanjot Khabra finds Jordan Elsey whose header goes straight to the MBSG keeper
Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are trying to push for an early goal
The much anticipated kolkata derby has kicked off
Here goes our lineup for the season's first #KolkataDerby, powered by @batery_scores. ⤵️— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) August 12, 2023
Watch the match LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony LIV. 📺#DurandCup #JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal #MBSGEEBFC
This is how we line up for the Kolkata Derby! 💪#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) August 12, 2023
In their illustrious history, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have played over 380 games. Since their first encounter in the competition in 1957, they have faced off against one another 20 times in the Durand Cup.
East Bengal currently retains the advantage in the Durand Cup matchups, having won eight of those contests as opposed to the Mariners' seven. When they last faced off in the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan prevailed by a razor-thin margin of 1-0.
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are unbeatable in the Durand Cup 2023 so far.