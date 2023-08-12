Last Updated:

Durand Cup Highlights: East Bengal Defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 In Kolkata Derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan live score: In the Durand Cup 2023 group stage, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play East Bengal, setting up the first Kolkata Derby of the 2023–24 Indian Football season to steal the show. This game will conclude their group stage of the Durand Cup, with important outcomes on the line. Here you will find the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan live update and everything else.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup live score

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan (Image:thedurandcup/Twitter)

18:52 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: East Bengal defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0

Nandhakumar Sekar's solitary goal helps East Bengal to tame down Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup Kolkata derby

18:33 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan survive

Nandhakumar lays a beautiful ball to Suhair but a strong challenge from Subhasis Bose foils the plot

18:33 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan pushing for an equaliser

Mohun Bagan have failed to find that desired goal

18:14 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: East Bengal take the lead

Nandha Kumar gets the ball on the right flank and gets past Anirudh Thapa with ease. The forward then unleashes a left foot curler into the top corner as East Bengal have a very important lead.

18:07 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: two big changes for Mohun Bagan

Jason Cummins and Dimitri Petratos have come on for the Green and Maroons

18:01 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: second half kicks off

second half has kicked off

17:42 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Half time; East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan

Both the teams fail to find the target as the referee blows the whistle for the halftime

17:34 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Harmanjot Khabra goes into the referee's book

Harmanjot Khabra has been cautioned for a crunching tackle on Liston Colaco

17:26 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan are unbeaten in 9 Kolkata derbies

The onus will be on East Bengal to break the deadlock

17:16 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: A packed stadium cheering for their team

Supporters have painted the stadium Green and Maroon & Red and Gold

17:16 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: East Bengal defence has held their shape

The likes of Hugo Boumous and Hugo Boumous haven't really managed to find a gap in the Red & Gold defence.

17:07 IST, August 12th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: East Bengal threatening Mohun Bagan's defence

Siverio has a chance but his shot has been blocked by the MBSG defence

17:00 IST, August 12th 2023
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: East Bengal have a first look at goal

A floating ball from Harmanjot Khabra finds Jordan Elsey whose header goes straight to the MBSG keeper

16:54 IST, August 12th 2023
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: Both teams pushing for an early goal

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are trying to push for an early goal

16:48 IST, August 12th 2023
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: Match kicks off

The much anticipated kolkata derby has kicked off

16:31 IST, August 12th 2023
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: EB Lineup announced
16:31 IST, August 12th 2023
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: MBSG Lineup announced
15:43 IST, August 12th 2023
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: Head-to-Head

In their illustrious history, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have played over 380 games. Since their first encounter in the competition in 1957, they have faced off against one another 20 times in the Durand Cup.

East Bengal currently retains the advantage in the Durand Cup matchups, having won eight of those contests as opposed to the Mariners' seven. When they last faced off in the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan prevailed by a razor-thin margin of 1-0.

15:43 IST, August 12th 2023
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: Incredible run from the teams

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are unbeatable in the Durand Cup 2023 so far.

15:43 IST, August 12th 2023
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 Live Updates: Team News
  • Before this match, Mohun Bagan added new recruits Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku to their Durand Cup roster. After their recent victory over Punjab FC, they have a perfect medical record, no injuries, and every player is available for the derby.
  • Nishu Kumar, an East Bengal defender who received a red card in the last match, won't be playing.
