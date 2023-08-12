Durand Cup Highlights: East Bengal Defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 In Kolkata Derby

In their illustrious history, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have played over 380 games. Since their first encounter in the competition in 1957, they have faced off against one another 20 times in the Durand Cup.

East Bengal currently retains the advantage in the Durand Cup matchups, having won eight of those contests as opposed to the Mariners' seven. When they last faced off in the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan prevailed by a razor-thin margin of 1-0.